WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/4

Monday’s live post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.101 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 6.16% from last week’s 1.979 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.318 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.052 million), the second hour drew 2.114 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.100 million) and the final hour drew 1.871 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.786 million). This week’s first hour viewership is the best in over two years, since the March 16, 2020 episode, which was the first empty arena RAW, which featured the Royal Rumble Match airing in hours one and two, and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin appearing in hour three for 3:16 Day.

Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania drew a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 14.54% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. That 0.63 key demo rating represents 820,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 13.73% from the 721,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

To compare RAW After WrestleMania episodes, the post-WrestleMania 38 viewership was up 3.7% from the 2.026 million viewers that the post-WrestleMania 37 episode drew on April 12 last year. The post-WrestleMania 38 key demo rating is down 7.35% from the 0.68 key demo rating that the post-WrestleMania 37 episode drew.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.63 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, due to five airings related to coverage of the NCAA Basketball Championship game on TBS, TNT and TruTV. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The North Carolina vs. Kansas NCAA game on TBS topped the night on cable in viewership with 9.543 million viewers, also ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.53 key demo rating. RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the North Carolina vs. Kansas NCAA game on TBS, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA game on TNT, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA post-game show on TBS, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA pre-game show on TBS, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, the NC vs. Kansas NCAA pre-game show on TNT, Rock The Block, and The Ingraham Angle. This is even with last week’s #13 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW After WrestleMania drew strong numbers, despite the NCAA games dominating cable. RAW drew the highest total audience since January 4, 2021 for the Legends Night episode, and the highest key demo rating since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 23. This week’s RAW viewership was up 6.16% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 14.54% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was up 23.52% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 21.15% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode was not the post-WrestleMania episode.