WWE RAW Ratings Report For 4/5

Monday’s WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final red brand build on The Road to WrestleMania 37, drew an average of 1.701 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is in line with last week’s 1.701 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.759 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.733 million), the second hour drew 1.723 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.697 million) and the final hour drew 1.622 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.673 million).

RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #8 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report, Last Word, The Ingraham Angle, All In, and FOX News Primetime. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.139 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo. RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.52, down from last week’s #1 ranked 0.56. This is the second week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes two weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball.

This is the twelfth week where RAW had no football competition, and the second since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which puts them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable. This week’s RAW viewership tied with last week’s show for the lowest of the year, but went up against the NCAA finals on network TV. This week’s 18-49 key demo rating was tied with the January 25 episode as the lowest of the year. This week’s RAW viewership was down 20% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 26% from the same week in 2020, but that was the post-WrestleMania 36 episode.