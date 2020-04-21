WWE Raw Ratings Report For 4/21/2020

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Angel Garza in the non-title main event from the closed-set Performance Center, drew an average of 1.842 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.913 million viewers. This is also the lowest non-holiday week RAW viewership in history. The December 23, 2019 episode drew 1.835 million viewers and the December 24, 2018 episode averaged 1.775 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.940 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.994 million), the second hour drew 1.866 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1..913 million) and the final hour drew 1.720 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.832 million).

This is the lowest non-holiday viewership in history for hour one. This is also the lowest non-holiday viewership for hour two, and the fourth -lowest third hour of all-time, including holidays.

RAW was #29 for the night in viewership on cable, for the second week in a row, behind Special Report, The Story, Tucker Carlson Tonight, 90 Day Fiance, Celebrity IOU, The Five, Hannity, Erin Burnett Outfront, Cuomo Prime Time, CNN Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Anderson Cooper 360, Your World, America’s Newsroom, FOX News at Night, Bill Hemmer Reports, Outnumbered Overtime, Last Word, Outnumbered, Daily Briefing, America’s Newsroom 2, CNN Newsroom 2, America’s Newsroom 3, All In, 11th Hour, FOX & Friends, and Deadline: White House. WWE ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.56. Special Report topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.017 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Top 150 with a 0.52 rating in the key demo, behind WWE and Love & Hip-Hop.