WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/10

Monday’s live WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in the non-title main event, drew an average of 1.820 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down 2.8% from last week’s 1.872 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.912 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.891 million), the second hour drew 1.828 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.979 million) and the final hour drew 1.746 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.746 million).

RAW ranked #7 for the night in viewership on cable, even with last week’s #7 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, and Special Report. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.125 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the key demo. RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53, even with last week’s #1 ranked 0.53. This is the seventh week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes seven weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball. This is the seventeenth week where RAW had no football competition, and the seventh since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which put them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.8% from last week, while the key demo rating stayed even. This week’s RAW viewership was down 5% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 7% from the same week 2020. It should be noted that last year’s episode was the post-Money In the Bank show that featured Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy.