WWE Raw Ratings Report For 5/11

Monday’s post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view plus buzz surrounding Becky Lynch ahead of her pregnancy announcement, drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is still under 2 million viewers but up from last week’s 1.686 million viewers, which was the new lowest RAW viewership in history. Christmas Eve 2018 drew the previous record low with 1.775 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.993 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.807 million), the second hour drew 1.961 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.691 million) and the final hour drew 1.802 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.560 million). All three hours were up this week. Last week’s show drew the second-lowest hour 1 viewership in history, and the lowest hour 2 and hour 3 viewership in show history.

RAW was #20 for the night in viewership on cable. WWE ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57.