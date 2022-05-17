WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/16

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.737 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 5.15% from last week’s 1.652 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania Backlash episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.749 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.635 million), the second hour drew 1.816 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.730 million) and the final hour drew 1.646 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.593 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 2.27% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.45 key demo rating represents 587,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 2.26% from the 574,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 spot. While RAW topped the Cable Top 150 with the 0.45 key demographic rating, The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.306 million viewers, also drawing a 0.21 key demo. RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, and Rachel Maddow Show. This is up from last week’s #20 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the best audience since April 11, which was the last time RAW did not have any competition from the NBA Playoffs. RAW also drew the best key demo rating since April 18. This week’s show had no competition from the NBA or NHL Playoffs. WWE counting down to Cody Rhodes’ appearance may have been a success this week as the key demo rating for the third hour topped the first hour and tied with the second hour, which doesn’t happen often. This week’s RAW viewership was up 5.15% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 2.27% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 4.71% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.25% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode was the post-WrestleMania Backlash show, and did not feature any strong sports competition.