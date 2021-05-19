WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/17

Monday’s live post-WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Kofi Kingston in the main event, drew an average of 1.823 million viewers on the USA Network, according to PWTorch. This is up 0.16% from last week’s 1.820 million viewers for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.790 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.912 million), the second hour drew 1.932 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.828 million) and the final hour drew 1.748 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.746 million). This week’s RAW drew a 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 9.4% from last week’s 0.53 rating in the key demo.

This week’s RAW viewership was essentially even with last week’s show, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.4%. This week’s show drew the worst key demo rating for RAW since December 14. This week’s RAW viewership was up 3.8% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 5.9% from the same week in 2020. At this point last year, the WWE ratings were dropping with the shows being taped at the WWE Performance Center with no fans.