WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/18

Monday’s taped WWE RAW episode, featuring King Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the Brand-To-Brand Invitational main event, drew an average of 1.757 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.919 million viewers, and the second-lowest viewership in history, going back to the May 4 episode, which drew 1.686 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.818 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.993 million), the second hour drew 1.810 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.961 million) and the final hour drew 1.644 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.802 million).

RAW was #23 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, Celebrity IOU, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, Cuomo Prime Time, Your World, 90 Day Fiance: What Now, 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine, Last Word, America’s Newsroom, FOX & Friends, Deadline: White House, Outnumbered, Outnumbered Overtime, Bill Hemmer Reports, FOX News at Night, America’s Newsroom 2, 11th Hour, and Daily Briefing. WWE ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51, behind the 90 Day Fiance episodes that averaged 0.52. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.109 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo. The Bachelor on ABC drew 2.958 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.711 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.630 million viewers on NBC, The Masked Singer drew 1.871 million viewers on FOX and CW’s Penn & Teller show drew 827,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.