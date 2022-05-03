WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/2

Monday’s live WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.581 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 2.04% from last week’s 1.614 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.624 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.701 million), the second hour drew 1.648 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.669 million) and the final hour drew 1.472 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.472 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 13.63% from last week’s 0.44 key demo rating. That 0.38 key demo rating represents 491,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 14.01% from the 571,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.44 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.38 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #4 spot. The NBA Playoffs game between the Mavericks and the Suns on TNT topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.937 million viewers, also ranking #1 on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.38 key demo rating. RAW ranked #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the Mavericks vs. Suns NBA game, the 76ers vs. Heat NBA game, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Jesse Watters Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld!, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, America’s Newsroom at 9am, The Faulkner Focus, FOX & Friends, America Reports at 1pm, and The Story. This is down from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest viewership and key demo rating since the December 20 episode. This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.04% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 13.63% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 15.54% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 28.30% from the same week in 2021.