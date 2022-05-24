WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/23

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW had an average of 1.732 million viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 0.28% decrease from the previous week’s 1.737 million viewers.

The first hour of this week’s show got 1.846 million viewers (up from 1.749 million last week), the second hour drew 1.821 million viewers (up from 1.816 million last week), and the third hour drew 1.530 million viewers (up from 1.646 million last week).

In the key demographic of 18-49, Monday’s RAW received a 0.41 rating. This is down 8.88% from last week’s key demo rating of 0.45. This week’s 0.41 key demo rating represents 535,000 18-49 viewers, down 8.85% from last week’s 0.45 key demo rating, which represented 587,000 18-49 viewers.