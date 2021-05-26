WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/24

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka retaining over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in the main event, drew an average of 1.621 million viewers on the USA Network, according to PWTorch. This is down 11.1% from last week’s 1.823 million viewers for the post-WrestleMania Backlash show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.661 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.790 million), the second hour drew 1.655 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.932 million) and the final hour drew 1.546 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.748 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.45 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.3% from last week’s 0.48 rating in the key demo.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 11.1% from last week’s show, while this week’s 18-49 key demographic rating was down 6.3% from last week. Monday’s RAW drew the lowest audience of the year so far, and the fourth lowest audience in RAW history. The key demo rating was also the lowest of the year, and the second lowest in show history for that demo. This week’s RAW viewership was down 6.6% from the same week in 2020, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 11.7% from the same week in 2020.