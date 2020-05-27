WWE Raw Ratings Report For 5/25/2020

Monday’s Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring MVP and Bobby Lashley vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in the main event, drew an average of 1.735 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.757 million viewers, and the second-lowest viewership in history, going back to the May 4 episode, which drew 1.686 million viewers.

To compare, the 2019 Memorial Day RAW drew an average of 2.190 million viewers while the 2018 Memorial Day RAW averaged 2.494 million viewers, the 2017 Memorial Day show averaged 2.613 million viewers, and the 2016 show averaged 3.229 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.806 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.993 million), the second hour drew 1.726 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.80 1million) and the final hour drew 1.673 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.644 million). RAW was #14 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Grant, Home Town Repack, 90 Day Fiance: What Now, Hannity Special, Outnumbered Special, The Five Special, Tucker Carlson Special, America’s Newsroom Special, America’s Newsroom Special 2, FOX & Friends Special, 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine, Ingraham Angle Special, America’s Newsroom Special 3. WWE ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51, tying with 90 Day Fiance: What Now. Grant on the History Channel topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.967 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Top 150 with a 0.34 rating in the key demo.