WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/31 – Lowest Viewership In History

Monday’s live Memorial Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring Drew McIntyre defeating Kofi Kingston in the #1 contender’s main event, drew an average of 1.418 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via PWTorch. This is down 12.5% from last week’s 1.621 million viewers, and is the lowest audience in RAW history.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.536 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.661 million), the second hour drew 1.549 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.655 million) and the final hour drew 1.168 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.546 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 2.22% from last week’s 0.45 rating in the key demo. This week’s RAW drew the lowest viewership in the history of the show. Monday’s RAW also drew the second-lowest 18-49 key demographic rating in the history of the show, behind the December 14, 2020 show that went up against a major NFL game.

Monday’s RAW viewership dropped 24% from hour one to hour three, which is the fourth-biggest drop in show history. This week’s RAW viewership was down 18% from the Memorial Day 2020 episode, while this week’s 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.2% from the Memorial Day 2020 show.