WWE Raw Ratings Report For 5/4

Monday’s Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view from the closed-set Performance Center, drew an average of 1.686 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.817 million viewers, and the new lowest RAW viewership in history. Christmas Eve 2018 drew the previous record low with 1.775 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.807 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.945 million), the second hour drew 1.691 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.888 million) and the final hour drew 1.560 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.619 million). This is the second-lowest hour 1 viewership in history, going back to the 1.752 million viewers from Christmas Eve 2018. This is the lowest hour 2 and hour 3 viewership in show history.

RAW was #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, Special Report, Celebrity IOU, The Story, Rachel Maddow Show, Last Word, Your World, All In, Cuomo Prime Time, 90 Day Fiance, America’s Newsroom, Bill Hemmer Reports, FOX & Friends, and FOX News at Night. WWE ranked #3 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.46. Tucker Carlson topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.137 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo.