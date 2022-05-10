WWE RAW Ratings Report For 5/9

Monday’s live post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.652 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is up 4.49% from last week’s 1.581 million viewers for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home episode.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 15.78% from last week’s 0.38 key demo rating. That 0.44 key demo rating represents 574,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 16.9% from the 491,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.38 key demo rating represented.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest viewership and key demo rating since the April 11 episode. This week’s RAW viewership was up 4.49% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 15.78% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 9% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17% from the same week in 2021. Last year’s episode did not feature any strong sports competition.