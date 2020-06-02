WWE Raw Ratings Report For 6/1

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring MVP losing to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the non-title main event, drew an average of 1.728 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.735 million viewers on Memorial Day, which was the second-lowest viewership in history, going back to the May 4 episode, which drew 1.686 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.810 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.806 million), the second hour drew 1.803 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.726 1million) and the final hour drew 1.571 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.673 million). This is the second-lowest RAW viewership in show history. For this week’s hourly viewership, the third hour drew the second-lowest audience behind May 4.