WWE RAW Ratings Report For 6/14

Monday’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of WWE RAW, featuring the final red brand build for Sunday’s pay-per-view plus the heavily-hyped return of Eva Marie, drew an average of 1.742 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 6.2% from last week’s 1.640 million viewers.

This week’s RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 2% from last week’s 0.48 rating in the key demo.

This week’s RAW audience was up from recent weeks, and up 6.2% from last week. The 18-49 key demographic rating was up 2% from last week, and was the best key demo rating since the May 10 show. Monday’s RAW was down 10% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 7.6% from the same week in 2020.