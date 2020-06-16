WWE Raw Ratings Report For 6/15

Monday’s post-Backlash edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday’s pay-per-view with Christian returning in the main event for an Unsanctioned Match against Randy Orton, drew an average of 1.939 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.737 million viewers for the Backlash go-home episode, which was the fourth-lowest viewership in history. This is also the best RAW viewership since the April 6 post-WrestleMania 36 episode, which drew 2.118 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.982 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.827 million), the second hour drew 1.996 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.790 million) and the final hour drew 1.838 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.595 million. These are some of the best hourly numbers in recent months.

RAW was #12 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, 90 Day Fiance: Tell More, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, Special Report, Rachel Maddow Show, 90 Day Other Way: Pillow Talk, and Your World with Neil Cavuto. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.53. 90 Day Fiance: Tell More topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.73 rating in the 18.49 demographic, drawing 2.620 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.198 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Top 150 with a 0.40 rating in the key demo.