WWE RAW Ratings Report For 6/21

Monday’s live post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE RAW, featuring Money In the Bank qualifying matches plus WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeating Xavier Woods in a Hell In a Cell main event, drew an average of 1.719 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 1.3% from last week’s 1.742 million viewers for the go-home RAW.

This week’s RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.49 rating for the go-home show.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 10.6% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 7.6% from the same week in 2020.