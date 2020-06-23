WWE Raw Ratings Report For 6/22

Monday’s Championship edition of WWE RAW, featuring several title matches plus a main event segment with Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, drew an average of 1.922 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.939 million viewers for the post-Backlash episode, which was the best RAW viewership since the April 6 post-WrestleMania 36 episode, which drew 2.118 million viewers. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.035 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.982 million), the second hour drew 1.950 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.996 million) and the final hour drew 1.782 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.838 million).