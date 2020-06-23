WWE Raw Ratings Report For 6/22

Monday’s Championship edition of WWE RAW, featuring several title matches plus a main event segment with Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins, drew an average of 1.922 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.939 million viewers for the post-Backlash episode, which was the best RAW viewership since the April 6 post-WrestleMania 36 episode, which drew 2.118 million viewers. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.035 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.982 million), the second hour drew 1.950 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.996 million) and the final hour drew 1.782 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.838 million).
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Latest News On CM Punk’s Status Following WWE Backstage Being Scaled Back
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Backstage is being scaled back by FS1 and will not be producing any new weekly shows as of this...
Paige’s Mom Saraya Knight Responds To Accusations
Wrestling fan Richard Whiting wrote the following on Twitter regarding Paige's mom Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer): "First and foremost, I want to offer my full...
Backstage News and Conflicting Reports About Charlotte Flair’s WWE Status
As PWMania.com previously reported, the angle on this week's WWE RAW with Nia Jax injuring Charlotte Flair's arm was reportedly done to write Charlotte...
Sexual Accusations Made Towards ROH Star and Booker Marty Scurll
Twitter user @mystickttn contributed to the #SpeakingOut movement by issuing the following accusations towards Ring of Honor star and booker Marty Scurll: "I worked for...
How Joey Ryan’s Friends Are Reacting To His Sexual Accusations
Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding how friends of Joey Ryan are reacting to the accusations that have been made against him: “They...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com