WWE RAW Ratings Report For 6/28

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle vs. RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles in a Money In the Bank Qualifier main event, drew an average of 1.57 million viewers on the USA Network, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. This is down 8.7% from last week’s 1.719 million viewers for the post-Hell In a Cell episode.

We do not have the 18-49 key demographic rating as of this writing, but stay tuned. Last week’s show drew a 0.49 key demo rating, which was even with the week before.

This week’s RAW was the second-lowest viewership of the year so far, behind Memorial Day. Viewership was down 8.7% from the previous week. It should be noted that RAW faced stiff competition from the NBA Playoffs, while last week’s post-Hell In a Cell show did not. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 9.5% from the same week in 2020.