WWE Raw Ratings Report For 6/30

Monday’s taped WWE RAW episode, featuring Dolph Ziggler and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks defeating RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the main event, drew an average of 1.735 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.922 million viewers for the Championship Edition of RAW. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.862 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.035 million), the second hour drew 1.751 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.950 million) and the final hour drew 1.592 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.782 million).

RAW was #24 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 11th Hour, All In, Special Report, Last Word, FOX News at Night, Cuomo Prime Time, Outnumbered Overtime, Beat, Outnumbered, The Story, Deadline: White House, MTP Daily, MSNBC Live, FOX & Friends and Anderson Cooper 360. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the third week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.48. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150, for the second week in a row, with a 0.82 rating in the 18.49 demographic, drawing 2.845 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.281 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Top 150 with a 0.41 rating in the key demo.