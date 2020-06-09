WWE Raw Ratings Report For 6/8

Monday’s WWE Backlash go-home edition of RAW, featuring the final red brand build for Sunday’s pay-per-view with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in the non-title main event, drew an average of 1.737 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.728 million viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership in history, going back to the May 4 episode, which drew 1.686 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.827 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.810 million), the second hour drew 1.790 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.8103 million) and the final hour drew 1.595 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.571 million). This is the fourth-lowest RAW viewership in show history. The first hour viewership was the best since the May 11 episode where Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy, but it fell 13% from hour one to hour three.