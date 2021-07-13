WWE RAW Ratings Report For 7/12

Monday’s live Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE RAW, the final show of the ThunderDome era with the final build for Sunday’s pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.609 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 9.31% from last week’s 1.472 million viewers. Last week’s show drew the lowest RAW viewership in history.

RAW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 4.88% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. That 0.43 key demo rating represents 560,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 4.48% from the 536,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented. Last week’s RAW was tied with two other shows for the lowest key demo rating in show history.

Monday’s go-home RAW drew the best viewership since June 21, but still ranked as the fifth-lowest of all-time. The key demo rating was the third-lowest of the year, and the second lowest in history. Viewership was up 9.31% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 4.88% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 3.07% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 10.42% from the same week in 2020.