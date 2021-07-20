WWE RAW Ratings Report For 7/20

Monday’s live post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.923 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is up 20% from last week’s 1.609 million viewers for the Money In the Bank go-home show, which was also the final episode of the ThunderDome era.

RAW drew a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 32.6% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. That 0.57 key demo rating represents 741,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 32.32% from the 560,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 key demo rating represented.

RAW drew the most viewers since the post-WrestleMania 37 episode on April 12, and the third-highest viewership of the year so far. RAW was tied with two other episodes for the fifth-best 18-49 key demo rating of the year. Viewership was up 20% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 32.6% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was up 18% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 24% from the same week in 2020.