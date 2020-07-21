WWE RAW Ratings Report For 7/21

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring fallout from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules and the Unsanctioned main event between Randy Orton and Big Show, drew an average of 1.628 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.561 million viewers, which was the lowest in the history of the show. This week’s show garnered the second-lowest viewership.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.740 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.697 million), the second hour drew 1.609 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.599 million) and the final hour drew 1.535 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.504 million).

RAW tied for #22 for the night in viewership on cable, with Your World, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Rachel Maddow Show, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, CNN Special Report, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, Special Report, Reidout, Last Word, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, The Story, Anderson Cooper 360, Deadline: White House, FOX News at Night, 11th Hour, All In, FOX & Friends, America’s Newsroom, and MTP Daily. WWE tied for #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the third week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.46. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150, for the fifth week in a row, with a 0.88 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.104 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.014 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key demo.