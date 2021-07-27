WWE RAW Ratings Report For 7/26

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.814 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 5.7% from last week’s 1.923 million viewers for the post-Money In the Bank show, which was also the return to the road for the red brand.

RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 14% from last week’s 0.57 key demo rating. That 0.49 rating represents 635,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 14.30% from the 741,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.57 key demo rating represented.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.871 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.967 million), the second hour drew 1.839 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.936 million) and the final hour drew 1.733 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.867 million), according to PWTorch.

Monday’s RAW drew the second-best audience since May, despite the tough competition from the Olympics in Tokyo. RAW went up against Olympics coverage on NBC, which averaged more than 13 million viewers from 8pm until 11pm ET, according to SpoilerTV. RAW viewership for this week was well above the final few months of ThunderDome era episodes. This week’s key demo rating was tied with two other shows to be their second-best key demo rating since May 10. Viewership was down 5.7% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 14% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was up 12.3% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 2% from the same week in 2020.