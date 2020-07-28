WWE RAW Ratings Report For 7/27/2020

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Dolph Ziggler in a non-title Extreme Rules main event, drew an average of 1.617 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.628 million viewers for the post-Extreme Rules pay-per-view episode, and is the second-lowest viewership in the history of the show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.699 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.740 million), the second hour drew 1.688 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.609 million) and the final hour drew 1.463 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.535 million). This 1.463 million viewers is the lowest third hour viewership in the history of RAW. The next lowest third hour average was the 1.504 million viewers that the July 13 episode drew.

RAW tied for #19 for the night in viewership on cable, with Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Last Word, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, The Story, FOX News at Night, Reidout, 11th Hour, Deadline: White House, Cuomo Prime Time, Below Deck, and All In. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the fourth week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.48. The top three were 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, Below Deck, and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150, for the sixth week in a row, with a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.015 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News once again topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.796 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the key demo.