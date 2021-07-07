WWE RAW Ratings Report For 7/5

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.472 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 6.24% from last week’s 1.570 million viewers.

RAW drew a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. That 0.41 key demo rating represents 536,000 viewers in the 18-49 range.

This week’s RAW drew the lowest viewership in show history. The previous low was the December 14, 2020 episode, which drew 1.526 million viewers. This week’s RAW was tied with last week and the December 14, 2020 show with the lowest 18-49 key demo rating in show history. Viewership was down 6.24% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was even with last week. It should be noted that RAW faced stiff competition from the NBA Playoffs, while last week’s post-Hell In a Cell show did not.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 12.7% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 16.3% from the same week in 2020.