WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/11

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring Week 2 of RAW Underground and more SummerSlam build with Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton in the main event, drew an average of 1.722 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.715 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.811 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.710 million), the second hour drew 1.754 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.824 million) and the final hour drew 1.610 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.610 million).

RAW tied at #23 for the night in viewership on cable, with Situation Room, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, Below Deck, Last Word, FOX News at Night, Outnumbered Overtime, Daily Briefing, Reidout, Your World, FOX & Friends, Bill Hemmer Reports, Outnumbered, All In, and America’s Newsroom. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.47. The top four were 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, the NBA on TNT at 9:15pm, Below Deck, and 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150, for the eighth week in a row, with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.917 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News once again topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.543 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Top 150 with a 0.42 rating in the key demo.