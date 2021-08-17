WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/16

Monday’s live SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.857 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 3.74% from last week’s 1.790 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.912 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.840 million), the second hour drew 1.864 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.863 million) and the final hour drew 1.796 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.669 million).

RAW drew a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is up 12.24% from last week’s 0.49 key demo rating. That 0.55 rating represents 713,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 13.35% from the 629,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.49 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, Special Report with Bret Baier, FOX News Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, America Reports at 1pm, America Reports at 2pm, Outnumbered, Gutfeld, and America’s Newsroom at 10am. RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.55 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.153 million viewers, ranking #3 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

This week’s RAW audience and key demo rating were the best since the July 19 episode, which was the first show back with live fans in the crowd. This week’s viewership was up 3.74% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 12.24% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was up 13% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 14.6% from the same week in 2020.