WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/18

Monday’s WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW, featuring Week 3 of RAW Underground and the final build for Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, drew an average of 1.643 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 1.722 million viewers. This is also the fourth lowest viewership in the history of the show. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.730 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.811 million), the second hour drew 1.697 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.754 million) and the final hour drew 1.502 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.610 million).

RAW ranked #33 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, five CNN airings of the Democratic National Convention, DNC coverage on MSNBC, The Five , DNC coverage on FOX News, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, The Story, Reidout, FOX & Friends, two airings of 11th Hour, three airings of the NBA Playoffs on ESPN, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, two airings of Your World, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, Outnumbered, Bill Hemmer Reports, two airings of America’s Newsroom, Beat, Deadline: White House, and Below Deck. WWE ranked #11 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.48. The 9pm airing of the NBA Playoffs on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.278 million viewers. CNN’s 10pm airing of the DNC topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.848 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Top 150 with a 0.92 rating in the key demo.