WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/23

Monday’s live post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 2.067 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 11.31% from last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the SummerSlam go-home episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.152 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.912 million), the second hour drew 2.094 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.864 million) and the final hour drew 1.956 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.796 million).

RAW drew a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is up 16.36% from last week’s 0.55 key demo rating. That 0.64 rating represents 826,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 15.85% from the 713,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.55 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #9 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, the NFL Pre-season game, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, and Rachel Maddow Show. This is up from last week’s #15 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.64 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The NFL Pre-season game between Jacksonville and New Orleans topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.99 key demo rating, also drawing 3.366 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.697 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 key demo.

This week’s post-SummerSlam RAW drew the best viewership since the Legends Night episode on January 4. This was the first time RAW drew more than 2 million viewers since the post-WrestleMania 37 episode on April 12, which drew 2.026 million viewers. The 18-49 key demo rating was the best since the post-WrestleMania episode, and was the third-best key demo rating for RAW this year. This week’s viewership was up 11.31% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 16.36% from last week.