WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/24

Monday’s post-SummerSlam live edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from SummerSlam with the RAW debut of The ThunderDome, drew an average of 2.028 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up from last week’s 1.643 million viewers, which was the fourth lowest viewership in the history of the show. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.140 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.730 million), the second hour drew 2.045 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.697 million) and the final hour drew 1.900 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.502 million). This week’s numbers are the best overall numbers since the post-WrestleMania 36 RAW, which drew 2.118 million viewers and a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

RAW ranked #21 for the night in viewership on cable, behind FOX News coverage of the Republican National Convention, Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, The Story, NBA Playoffs on TNT, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, three CNN airings of the RNC, Special Report, FOX News at Night, Outnumbered Overtime, 11th Hour, MSNBC coverage of the RNC, Outnumbered, Your World, Daily Briefing, and Bill Hemmer Reports. WWE ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.67. The NBA Playoffs on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.979 million viewers. FNC’s RNC coverage topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.063 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Top 150 with a 0.89 rating in the key demo.