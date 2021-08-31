WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/30

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.907 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 7.7% from last week’s 2.067 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.955 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.152 million), the second hour drew 1.936 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.094 million) and the final hour drew 1.830 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.956 million).

RAW drew a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 15.6% from last week’s 0.64 key demo rating.

RAW ranked #16 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Gutfeld, The Faulkner Focus, America Reports at 2pm, America’s Newsroom at 9am, and The Story. This is down from last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.54 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #2 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.312 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demo.