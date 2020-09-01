WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/31/2020

Monday’s post-Payback live edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Payback with Randy Orton defeating Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in the Triple Threat #1 Contender’s Main Event, drew an average of 1.900 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down from last week’s 2.028 million viewers for the post-SummerSlam episode. For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.104 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.140 million), the second hour drew 1.882 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 2.045 million) and the final hour drew 1.703 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.900 million). This was the sixth-best overall viewership WrestleMania 36. The hour 1 viewership was the second-best since the post-WrestleMania episode.

RAW ranked #22 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Ingraham Angle, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News at Night, Special Report, Outnumbered Overtime, Outnumbered, The Story, NBA Playoffs on TNT Round 1, NBA Playoffs on TNT Round 2, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, Daily Briefing, All In, America’s Newsroom, Last Word, America’s Newsroom second airing, FOX & Friends, and Deadline: White House. WWE ranked #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.58. The NBA Playoffs on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.843 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.932 million viewers, ranking #9 on the Top 150 with a 0.45 rating in the key demo.