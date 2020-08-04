WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/4

Monday’s WWE RAW episode, featuring the debut of the RAW Underground concept that also closed the show, drew an average of 1.715 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up from last week’s 1.617 million viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership in the history of the show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.710 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.699 million), the second hour drew 1.824 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.688 million) and the final hour drew 1.610 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.463 million). Last week’s 1.463 million viewers for the third hour was the lowest third hour viewership in the history of RAW, next to the 1.504 million viewers that the July 13 episode drew.

RAW ranked #13 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report, 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, The Story, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, Cuomo Prime Time, Rachel Maddow Show, FOX News at Night, and 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back. WWE ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150, for the fifth week in a row, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.51. The top three were 90 Day Fiance: Other Way, the NBA on ESPN at 9:13pm, and Below Deck. 90 Day Fiance: Other Way topped the night on the Cable Top 150, for the seventh week in a row, with a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.919 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News once again topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.069 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Top 150 with a 0.36 rating in the key demo.