WWE RAW Ratings Report For 8/9

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.790 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. This is down 2% from last week’s 1.821 million viewers, and the lowest viewership since July 12.

RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 4% from last week’s 0.51 key demo rating. That 0.49 rating represents 629,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 4.26% from the 657,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.51 key demo rating represented.

Monday’s RAW marked the lowest audience since the return of fans in the crowd, and tied with the July 26 show for the lowest key demo rating since the return of live fans. This week’s viewership was down 2% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 4% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was up 4% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 4.3% from the same week in 2020.