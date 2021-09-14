WWE RAW Ratings Report For 9/13

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.670 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics. This is down 9.68% from last week’s 1.849 million viewers for the Labor Day episode.

RAW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 17.30% from last week’s 0.52 key demo rating. That 0.43 rating represents 556,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 17.01% from the 670,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.52 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s RAW went up against Week 1 of the NFL’s Monday Night Football on ESPN and ABC. The game between the was watched by 4.5 million viewers on ESPN, 600,000 viewers on ESPN2, and 6.5 million viewers on ABC. RAW on Monday night drew the lowest audience since the July 12 show, which was the final ThunderDome show. RAW also tied with the July 12 show with the lowest key demo rating since July 5, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year. This week’s viewership was down 9.68% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 17.30% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 1.12% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode was the special In Your Face edition, which also went head-to-head with the Monday Night Football opener.