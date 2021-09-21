WWE RAW Ratings Report For 9/20

Monday’s live Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.793 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 7.37% from last week’s 1.670 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.860 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.672 million), the second hour drew 1.853 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.634 million) and the final hour drew 1.667 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.703 million).

RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is up 13.95% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. That 0.49 rating represents 642,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is up 15.47% from the 556,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #21 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Special Report with Brett Baier, Hannity, FOX News Primetime, Sportscenter at midnight on ESPN, America Reports at 1pm, America Reports at 2pm, The Ingraham Angle, Outnumbered, Your World with Neil Cavuto, Rachel Maddow Show, The Story, The Faulkner Focus, America’s Newsroom at 10am, the NFL on ESPN2, and Last Word. This is down from last week’s #14 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #6 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Packers and the Lions on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 3.86 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.901 million viewers.