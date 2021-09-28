WWE RAW Ratings Report For 9/27

Monday’s live post-Extreme Rules edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.709 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.68% from last week’s 1.793 million viewers for the Extreme Rules go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.818 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.860 million), the second hour drew 1.714 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.853 million) and the final hour drew 1.596 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.667 million).

The post-Extreme Rules edition of RAW drew a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 2.04% from last week’s 0.49 key demo rating. That 0.48 rating represents 625,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 2.65% from the 642,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.49 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Sportscenter at midnight, FOX News Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, The Ingraham Angle, Gutfeld, the NFL on ESPN2, and America’s Newsroom at 9am. This is up from last week’s #21 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.48 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #7 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Eagles and the Cowboys on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a whopping 4.11 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 12.901 million viewers.

This week’s RAW went up against Week 3 of the NFL’s Monday Night Football on ESPN and ESPN2. The game between the Eagles and the Cowboys was watched by 12.901 million viewers on ESPN and 1.890 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s viewership was down 4.68% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 2.04% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 6.20% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 12.72% from the same week in 2020, which was the post-Clash of Champions episode.