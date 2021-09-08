WWE RAW Ratings Report For 9/6

Monday’s live Labor Day edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.849 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 3.04% from last week’s 1.907 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.958 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.955 million), the second hour drew 1.842 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.936 million) and the final hour drew 1.748 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.830 million).

RAW drew a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 key demographic this week. This is down 3.70% from last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. That 0.52 rating represents 670,000 viewers in the 18-49 range, which is down 18.88% from the 826,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.64 key demo rating represented from the August 23 post-SummerSlam episode, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #3 for the night in viewership on cable, behind college football on ESPN and the Tucker Carlson Tonight Special on FOX News. This is up from last week’s #16 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #2 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 spot. The college football game on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 0.80 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.078 million viewers.

This week’s RAW viewership and key demo rating both held up pretty well for the holiday. This week’s viewership was down 3.04% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 3.70% from last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was up 7.2% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 8.3% from the same week in 2020.