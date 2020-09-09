WWE RAW Ratings Report For 9/7/20

Monday’s live Labor Day edition of WWE RAW, featuring a Street Fight main event with Dominik Mysterio defeating Murphy, drew an average of 1.725 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 1.900 million viewers for the post-Payback episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.762 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.104 million), the second hour drew 1.800 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.882 million) and the final hour drew 1.613 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.703 million).

RAW ranked #18 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, the NBA Playoffs Round 1, The Five Special, NBA Playoffs Round 2, 90 Day Fiance: Strikes Back, The Ingraham Angle Special, Special Report Special, Life – Liberty & Levin Special, America’s News HQ at 1pm, America’s News HQ at 2pm, The Story Special, Outnumbered Special, All In, America’s Newsroom Special at 10am, All In Special, America’s Newsroom Special at 9am, and FOX & Friends Special. WWE and the NBA Playoffs Pre-Game on TNT tied for #5 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.48. The NBA Playoffs Round 1 on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 1.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic, drawing 3.453 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.508 million viewers, ranking #11 on the Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

To compare, the Labor Day 2019 edition of RAW drew an average of 2.507 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 for the night with an 0.83 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This is the lowest RAW viewership since the WWE ThunderDome was introduced. This is also the third-lowest 18-49 rating since WrestleMania 36, tied with four other episodes.