WWE RAW Ratings Report For This Week (12/6)

Monday’s live WWE RAW drew an average of 1.600 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 4.70% from last week’s 1.679 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.669 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.679 million), the second hour drew 1.636 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.763 million) and the final hour drew 1.494 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.594 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 23.91% from last week’s 0.46 key demo rating. That 0.35 key demo rating represents 462,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 22.09% from the 593,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.46 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #20 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, Sportscenter at midnight, FOX News Primetime, Rachel Maddow Show, Outnumbered, America Reports, The Ingraham Angle, The Faulkner Focus, Gutfeld!, America’s Newsroom at 9am, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Monday Night Countdown on ESPN, and the NFL on ESPN2. This is down from last week’s #18 ranking for the night in viewership. RAW ranked #8 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week’s #5 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Patriots and the Bills on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.93 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 13.279 million viewers.

This week’s RAW drew the ninth-lowest audience, but the lowest key demo rating in the history of the show. The previous low was the October 18 episode, which drew a 0.39. The show went up against Week 13 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Patriots and the Bills was watched by 13.279 million viewers on ESPN, another 1.630 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was down 4.70% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was down 23.91% last week. Monday’s RAW viewership was down 7.88% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 31.37% from the same week in 2020.