WWE RAW Rematch Announced for Next Week’s SmackDown

Next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, and Los Lotharios will all be participating in a Fatal 4 Way. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot against The Usos, which will most likely take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.

The same Fatal 4 Way match was held on this week’s RAW, but it was cut short by the return of Braun Strowman, who was making his WWE return. Strowman was responsible for the finish of “No Contest,” as he destroyed both teams.

This is the only match that has been announced for the upcoming episode of SmackDown that will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The Usos, The New Day, Drew McIntyre, and Natalya are advertised for the show on the WWE Events website, while Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and Shinsuke Nakamura are also advertised in the arena. The arena also advertises Austin Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in what will most likely feature the RAW Superstars in the Dark main event.