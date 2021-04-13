LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – April 12, 2021

– The post-WrestleMania 37 edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video recorded earlier today with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP entering the venue. He fist bumps Gran Metalik and Humberto Carrillo, then gives an autograph to a young woman that walks up. Riddle comes up on his scooter. He comments on Lashley’s big win, congratulating him, and says even though his lip is busted, he wants to challenge Lashley tonight.

Lashley says he went to war with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 and will be damned if he faces anyone lesser. He came here to address the WWE Universe and celebrate his win, and that’s all. Riddle goes on ranting about Lashley’s recent comments on being a fighting champion, until Lashley shoves him face-first into the scooter, then the ground. Lashley says he’s going to teach Riddle a lesson tonight – you are a loser, and I’m a winner, and I will show you the difference. Lashley talks some more trash and walks off with MVP.

– We’re live from the new WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as the virtual crowd cheers and Byron Saxton welcomes us. This is the first WWE TV show from this arena. Saxton is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and newcomer Adnan Virk, making up the new announce team.

Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle

We go right to the ring and out comes The Hurt Business for this non-title match – WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with MVP. The new RAW announce team is introduced at ringside. They hype tonight’s show, including a RAW Women’s Title rematch and the return of The Firefly Fun House. Lashley wraps his entrance now as pyro goes off in the ring. Out next comes Riddle riding his scooter to the ring.

Lashley immediately knocks Riddle off his scooter at ringside, then launches him into the barrier. He rips Riddle’s jacket off and keeps ramming him into the barrier to send him back down. Lashley continues to destroy Riddle at ringside. Lashley scoops Riddle on his shoulders and runs him into the ring post. Riddle goes back down and Lashley poses to mostly boos.

Lashley brings it into the ring and the referee checks on Riddle.. The bell hits and Lashley goes right to work, manhandling Riddle. MVP cheers Lashley on from ringside as he keeps control, dropping Riddle with a neckbreaker. Lashley with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring now, using just one hand. He slams Riddle to the mat.

Lashley goes out and throws Riddle’s scooter away. He comes back in and Riddle tries to mount some offense but Lashley shuts him down. Lashley takes it back to ringside and just tosses Riddle over the barrier into the virtual crowd. We go to commercial break with Lashley getting booed.

Back fro the break and Lashley is dominating Riddle in the middle of the ring. Riddle fights but Lashley delivers knee strikes, a face-first shot into the turnbuckle. Lashley drives Riddle face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Lashley keeps Riddle down and grinds his fist in his face. Maryse is announced for MizTV later tonight. Lashley manhandles Riddle with crossface strikes against the ropes.

Lashley keeps Riddle down with boots to the throat as the boos continue. Lashley levels Riddle with another shoulder. Lashley continues to dominate Riddle and now take his time with the destruction. Riddle with a few strikes but Lashley clotheslines him with ease. Riddle counters a Spinebuster and unloads with strikes. Riddle counters again and nails a big knee to the face to drop Lashley for a pop.

Riddle goes to the top for the Floating Bro but Lashley moves out of the way. Lashley immediate goes into The Hurt Lock for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as his music hits. Lashley and MVP raise the strap and continue the celebration as we get replays.

– We see how Rhea Ripley won the RAW Women’s Title from Asuka during Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Kevin Patrick is backstage with the champ now, congratulating her. He asks about tonight’s rematch. Ripley says it’s all about being confident in herself and it was that self confidence that led to her challenging Asuka on her first night on RAW, and then led to her beating Asuka. She goes on and says with tonight’s rematch, she will prove once and for all to everybody that she is ready for Asuka. Back to commercial.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander vs. The Viking Raiders

Back from the break and we see Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander waiting in the ring. The Viking Raiders are out next – Erik and Ivar, who has been out of action for around 7 months.

The bell rings and Ivar starts off with Cedric. They go at it and Ivar turns it around into the corner, unloading with strikes. He yells out for a pop. Erik tags in for a big double team as Erik slams Ivar on top of Cedric in the middle of the ring.

Shelton tags in and they end up double teaming Erik. Shelton with a big knee strike for a close 2 count. Shelton goes to work on Erik now. Shelton with knee strikes. Shelton beats Erik down and nails a suplex for a 2 count. Cedric tags in and they double team Erik, keeping him near their corner and away from the tag to Ivar. Cedric with more offense in the corner, including a big knee to the face. Cedric continues to pound on Erik. Erik with a stiff strike but Cedric keeps control, beating him back down in their corner.

Shelton tags back in and slams Erik for a close 2 count. Cedric tags back in and takes over. Ivar finally gets the hot tag and he runs wild on Shelton for a big pop. Shelton kicks him and whips him into the corner but Ivar counters with the seated senton splash for another big pop.

Shelton rams Ivar into the corner. Cedric tags in and they double team Ivar in their corner. Ivar blocks a double team and hits a double clothesline. Erik tags in and rams his partner back into Shelton’s face in the corner. They then hit The Viking Experience on Cedric and Erik covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Kevin is backstage with Asuka. She gets hyped up and says WrestleMania was a nightmare but tonight she’s ready for Rhea Ripley and will once again be champion. Asuka walks off and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Charlotte Flair to pyro. Adnan mentions rumors of Flair being unhappy over WrestleMania 37. Flair hits the apron and makes a crew member open the ropes for her.

Flair takes the mic and says here she is on the RAW After WrestleMania. Usually she would be standing here with her big Flair smile but she wasn’t at WrestleMania 37, because she wasn’t welcomed. She goes on about how good she is and how what she does is sacred in the ring. She wasn’t at WrestleMania because of things out of her control. She says it wasn’t her fault that Asuka needed a tag team partner, it wasn’t her fault her dad showed up to Legends Night acting like a fool, it wasn’t her fault that Lacey Evans got pregnant and she couldn’t kick her ass in the ring. Flair says none of this was her fault, she even challenged Asuka in the ring and Asuka didn’t respond. Flair says that opportunist Rhea Ripley challenged Asuka, Asuka accepted, and Ripley won the RAW Women’s Title. A star was born, out with the old, in with the new.

Flair goes on about how the other women in the locker room were glad she wasn’t there because they saw an opportunity. Flair says Ripley is the biggest snake in the locker room. She brings up Asuka getting herself a rematch tonight. Flair says karma is a bitch and she is that bitch. Flair names several female Superstars and says no one compares to her. She realized for the first time since inking her contract 7 years ago, after watching WrestleMania from home, that she doesn’t steal opportunities – she is the opportunity. Flair says to all the delusional fans at home who think she steals opportunities from their favorites – no, she creates opportunities.

This is the new Charlotte Flair and she’s not apologizing for being that good. We all will bow down to our 13 time women’s champion. No more little humble Charlotte, she says. She’s that good and she wants everyone to show some respect to what she’s brought to the industry. She goes on about everything she’s given and asks what has she been given in return. She says to enjoy tonight’s title match that she should’ve been in. The boos continue as Flair drops the mic in the middle of the ring. She poses as her music starts back up.

RAW Women’s Title Match: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

The announcers talk about what we just saw until the music hits and out comes Asuka for this WrestleMania 37 Night Two rematch. Asuka poses in the corner as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley as pyro hits. Asuka looks on from the ring while the announcers talk about their WrestleMania 37 Night Two match. Ripley does get some boos from the crowd. She hits the ring and raises the title as Mike Rome does formal ring introductions. Ripley got more boos there also.

The bell rings and they size each other up, then lock up and Asuka takes it to the corner. Asuka breaks and unloads as the referee warns her. Ripley fights back into the opposite corner. The referee backs her off. She charges and Asuka tries to send her into the turnbuckle but it’s blocked. Ripley tosses her across the ring. Ripley beats Asuka around the ring now. Back and forth with counters now.

Asuka with strikes but Ripley takes her to the corner. Ripley takes Asuka to the top for a back superplex but Asuka back elbows her to the mat. Ripley comes right back and dropkicks Asuka, sending her to the mat. Ripley looks down at Asuka and smiles as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka rolls Ripley for a close 2 count. Ripley comes right back with a clothesline. More back and forth now. Asuka with a big dropkick to the jaw for a pop. There will be an Almighty Address from Bobby Lashley later tonight. Asuka mounts more offense and hits a Hip Attack in the corner. Ripley blocks a bulldog but Asuka levels her with more kicks.

Asuka nails a sliding knee for another close 2 count. Asuka goes back to the top for the dropkick but she misses. Ripley works her over and applies the inverted Cloverleaf submission. Asuka gets the bottom rope to break the hold but Ripley slams her face-first. Asuka kicks out at 2. Ripley shows some frustration now. Ripley talks some trash and rag-dolls Asuka some, taunting her. Asuka fights back but Ripley takes her down. Asuka dodges a dropkick but Ripley dodges a sliding knee. Ripley takes Asuka back down but they’re both moving slow now.

Ripley gets Asuka on her shoulders but Asuka fights back. Ripley looks to go for maybe a Samoan Drop while Asuka turns it into some kind of Crucifix counter. They land hard and awkwardly. Asuka covers for 2. Asuka goes right into the armbar submission. Ripley tries to roll out but she rolls into the Asuka Lock instead. Ripley fights up and rams Asuka into the turnbuckles to break the hold. Ripley puts Asuka back on her shoulders and slams her face-first into the mat. Asuka still kicks out just in time.

Ripley grabs Asuka on the apron now. She goes for a DDT on the edge of the apron but Asuka shoves her into the ring post. Asuka follows up and then nails a modified DDT on the edge of the apron as the referee counts. Asuka is looking to capitalize but here comes Charlotte Flair from behind, shoving them both into the ring post or apron. The referee calls the match

No Contest

– After the match, Flair mounts Asuka on the ground and unloads, working her over. Ripley gets up but Flair levels her with a big shot. Flair goes back to work on Asuka and launches her to the floor with a throw as the boos continue. Flair with a running boot against the ring, then one for Ripley while talking trash. The referee warns her to leave but the boos get louder as she taunts Asuka and Ripley. Flair stands tall at ringside as her music hits. We go to replays. Flair heads up the ramp as Asuka and Ripley try to recover at ringside.

– We see The Miz and John Morrison backstage. They walk up on Maryse. Miz kisses his wife. Morrison asks what Maryse is doing here and Miz says she’s a guest on Miz TV. Miz and Maryse walk off. Morrison says of course, he knew that.

– Still to come, Alexa’s Playground. Back to commercial.

