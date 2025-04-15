WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on Netflix with the red brand “go-home show” for WrestleMania 41, live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

Scheduled for tonight’s two-plus hour prime time program are appearances by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Logan Paul, as well as Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, plus CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will all be under the same roof.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, April 14, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – APRIL 14, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” flashes across the screen to get tonight’s show started, as it does each and every week. From there, we see an aerial shot of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. as Michael Cole welcomes us to the final WWE Raw on the road to WrestleMania 41.

We see an aerial shot of tonight’s show venue, the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. The camera shot settles backstage, where we see arrival shots of various WWE Superstars, including “Main Event” Jey Uso, Penta, The Judgment Day, CM Punk and Paul Heyman, who we’re told is waiting on the arrival of Roman Reigns.

Gunther Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Cole then introduces a highlight video package recapping the in-ring promo segment with Jey Uso and Gunther. After it wraps up, the camera settles at ringside, where Cole introduces his usual commentary partner, Pat McAfee. As the two are talking, they are cut off by the theme for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

“The Ring General” makes his way to the ring, as Cole says he was scheduled to interview Gunther in the ring, but not until later in the show. It looks like it’s happening now. Cole heads into the ring to join Gunther. The champ begins by stating that he left Jimmy Uso a bloody mess in the ring two weeks ago.

From there, Gunther mentions how this caused Jey Uso to come out last week as a different person. Gunther cuts him off, and the crowd starts to boo. Last week, Jey Uso looked him in the eye and told him he’s not afraid of Gunther anymore. Gunther wants to get to the point. He’s here to look everyone in the eyes and tell them that Jey Uso is full of crap. Cole realizes that the crowd is frustrated, but so is Gunther.

Cole then points out how Gunther lost at WrestleMania last year. The crowd starts to chant, “YEET!” Gunther rips the microphone away from Cole and says, “Screw your question.” Gunther continues and says, “Screw Jey Uso. Screw everything Jey Uso stands for, and screw everybody who stands with him.” Ever since he stepped foot in this company, he’s the greatest gift it’s ever received. 80% of his time in this company has been as a champion.

Right now, he’s the greatest World Heavyweight Champion of all time. Gunther refuses to let somebody like Jey Uso ruin that for him. Another “YEET” chant fires up. Gunther tells the crowd to do it as much as they want. Gunther urges Jey to come into WrestleMania with more confidence than ever. It won’t matter. At the end of the day, the bell has to ring.

When that happens, Jey Uso cannot lace his boots. He’ll put Uso down for a fourth consecutive time when it happens. For the last two weeks, Gunther has been told he went too far with Jimmy Uso and lost control. In 37 years of life, he’s never lost control. Two weeks ago, when he took a bath in Jey’s brother’s blood, he was in full control and loved it.

Gunther wants Jey to pray to the Lord and thank him for being in control two weeks ago. If he hadn’t been, he’d have drowned them both in Jimmy’s blood. Gunther is looking forward to calling his mother next week to tell her how much he enjoyed beating the living hell out of Jey Uso and walking out of WrestleMania still as the World Heavyweight Champion. He drops the mic and walks off abruptly.

Liv Morgan vs. Bayley

Footage is shown of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria winning the women’s tag-team gauntlet on last Friday’s WWE SmackDown to earn the next shot at WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. When it wraps up, we see Morgan make her way to the ring accompanied by Rodriguez for tonight’s opening contest.

As she settles inside the squared circle, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When it returns, we see a video package with new comments from Bianca Belair about her triple-threat opportunity for the WWE Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 41.

From there, we return inside the Golden 1 Center, where Bayley makes her way to the ring. She settles inside, her music dies down and the bell sounds to kick off the first match of the evening. Liv slaps Bayley then runs around the ring. Liv catches Bayley back inside and stomps her down for a bit. Bayley with some strikes of her own.

Lou Thesz press by Bayley, and some piston-like right hands. Sliding clothesline gets two. Bayley tries an up & over in the corner, but Liv sees it coming and dropkicks her instead. Bayley fights back with a clothesline. Vertical suplex gets a two count on Liv. Liv sends Bayley into the corner.

Bayley goes for a dive, but Liv meets her with a right hand, then a suplex on the floor. She goes for the Three Amigos on the floor, but Bayley blocks and sends Liv into the steps. Bayley misses a move and hits her knee on the steps. Liv suplexes Bayley to the floor off the steps, and does an Eddie Guerrero shoulder-shimmy.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Bayley fighting back with forearms. Kicks by Liv, Bayley responds with a knee, but misses hard in the corner. Step-up enziguri gets two for Liv. Bayley goes for a Boston Crab, but Liv reverses into a rollup for two.

Bayley with another knee, and she hits the sunset flip buckle bomb for two. They meet on the apron, Liv hits a Codebreaker & Bayley falls to the floor. Dropkick off the apron by Liv. Cover back in the ring gets two. Liv misses a move and Bayley goes for a neck snap off the ropes, but Liv blocks.

Liv jumps into a modified Stunner by Bayley. Bayley to Belly gets a two count, Raquel put Liv’s boot on the rope. Lyra goes after Raquel outside but gets taken out. Bayley smacks Raquel, but it’s Liv with the backstabber. Liv goes for Oblivion, but Lyra helps Bayley out, who goes on to win seconds later.

Winner: Bayley

Rey Mysterio vs. Julius Creed

After the women’s singles opener wraps up, we shoot to a video package that shows the recent issues playing out involving Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins. We then return live and we see “The Wiseman” is still backstage waiting for “The OTC” to arrive.

Back inside the arena, the iconic sounds of Rey Mysterio’s entrance tune plays and the WWE Hall of Famer emerges to a rock-star pop from his home state fans. He makes his way to the ring accompanied by the LWO for the next match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, a Rhea Ripley video package airs with new comments from “Mami,” in the same style of the Bianca Belair one earlier in the show. She promotes her triple-threat showdown against Belair and reigning WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY for WrestleMania 41.

From there, we return inside the Golden 1 Center, where Julius Creed of The Creed Brothers and American Made makes his way to the ring accompanied by his fellow stablemates. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see some good back-and-forth action in the early going, and then the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When the show returns, we see a lot of outside involvement, ultimately culminate with Mysterio scoring the pin for the win. Afterwards, he is attacked by El Grande Americano, who had a loaded mask once again.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

Jackie Redmond Interviews The New Day

A video package airs with new comments from WWE World Tag-Team Champions The War Raiders. Erik and Ivar vow that their match against The New Day at WrestleMania 41 is no longer a match, but instead a war after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods’ attacked them last week.

When the package wraps up, Jackie Redmond is backstage live with The New Day. They are playing WWE Clash of Clans, remarking about how the game is cool even though they’re not in it. Redmond mentions to them that The War Raiders have declared war at WrestleMania 41. They claim they’ve been at war all along, and vow to reclaim their titles.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

Back inside the Golden 1 Center, the familiar sounds of AJ Styles’ theme music hits the house speakers. “The Phenomenal One” emerges to a nice crowd reaction. He heads to the ring for the next match of the evening. As he does, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, a promotional video package airs for Triple H’s induction into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall Of Fame, which airs live on Peacock at 10pm PT. from Las Vegas, NV. Michael Cole then promotes The Roast of WrestleMania, and the other events during WrestleMania 41 Weekend.

Inside the arena, we see Karrion Kross in the ring after finishing his ring entrance off-air. Cole points out Kross’ special ring tights. He says he went to the man who makes Styles’ tights and had a similar pair made. The bell sounds and Styles and Kross go face-to-face and jaw at each other.

They finally engage and begin to get after it. Styles takes the early offensive lead, but it isn’t long at all before Kross completely takes over and settles into the first real prolonged offensive lead in the match. Kross taunts Styles while he’s down. He launches him over the commentary desk.

He and Scarlett smile as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break with him in comfortable control of the contest. The show returns and we see Kross connecting with a back-breaker to Styles for a two-count. He hoists Styles up and begins to hook him in his own Styles Clash move.

Styles avoids it, but Kross hits him with The Final Prayer for a two-count instead. As the action continues, Styles begins to fight from underneath back into competitive form. Styles starts to take over and shift the momentum in his favor. He hits a big forearm in the corner and follows up with his finisher for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

Logan Paul Lays Out AJ Styles

Once the match wraps up, as Styles is celebrating his win in the ring, his music cuts off and the familiar sounds of Logan Paul’s new WWE theme music hits the house speakers. Out comes the social media mega-star and former WWE United States Champion.

He tells the crowd that is booing him to calm down because he’s out here to congratulate Styles on his win. Paul then turns his attention to the fans in Sacramento, saying they weren’t cool enough to live in Los Angeles, and were too stupid to live in San Francisco.

Paul then tells Styles to enjoy this piece of cinema, and airs a video package he sets up by saying it will show why they’re going to make money with their match at WrestleMania 41. When the package, which was just boastful Paul clips, wraps up, Styles mocks it and tells Paul to come fight him.

Logan Paul begins walking that aisle and heading to the ring. As he does, Kross goes to attack Styles from behind. Styles notices this in time, and handles Kross, only to be blasted from behind by Paul. Paul then follows up with his dangerous Paul-verizer finisher. He leaves Styles laying and taunts the crowd to end the post-match scene.

“Main Event” Jey Uso Addresses The YEET-Verse Before WrestleMania 41

We see Paul Heyman still tense while waiting backstage for Roman Reigns’ arrival to the building. We then see a video package promoting Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ this coming week with special guest “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

When that wraps up, we return inside the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA., where the crowd-pleasing sounds of “Main Event” Jey Uso’s YEET-friendly entrance tune hits the house speakers. The challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41 makes his way to the ringside area.

Uso claps hands with McAfee and Cole at the commentary desk and then climbs on top of it. Fans chant “one more time” and Uso looks into the camera and asks if they’ll hit his theme again. They do, and the YEET party continues. Uso says he said what he needed to say to Gunther last week.

This week, Uso wants to address the fans in his home state. He says his mom is in the building somewhere tonight. He says people have been asking him where his mind is. Is he crashing out? Hell yeah, but he’s locked in for him, his family, and the crowd.

Listening to Gunther talking made him feel like he was mad. Uso thinks Gunther is afraid that he’ll whoop his ass in front of 60,000 people for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Uso has them start his music up again, and he leads the crowd in a big “YEET” chant before leaving through the sea of fans.

The Judgment Day Attack Bron Breakker Backstage

A video package is shown highlighting the interaction from the four men involved in the WWE Intercontinental Championship clash scheduled for WrestleMania 41 between reigning title-holder Bron Breakker, Penta, as well as Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day.

When the package wraps up, we shoot backstage where Breakker, with the I-C title over his shoulder, is interviewed. Before he can say much of anything, he is ambushed and attacked by all of the members of The Judgment Day. They leave him laying.

Penta vs. Finn Balor

Back inside the arena, Penta’s theme hits and the crowd goes wild as the fan-favorite masked luchador makes his way out. He heads to the ring for the next match of the evening. As he does, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Finn Balor makes his way to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Penta attacks before the bell, hitting a flip dive on Finn. The bell rings and Penta gets two with a cross-body. Penta takes Finn down with an arm-wringer, they go for some big moves but everything gets blocked.

Penta hits the handstand into a dropkick in the corner for two. Penta kicks Finn’s leg out of his leg, then kicks him down to the mat. Penta tells the crowd to quiet down and then lands a big slap on Finn’s chest. Finn rolls through a sunset flip and hits a basement dropkick for two.

We see the Lucha Brothers logo on Penta’s glove as he’s in a rear chin-lock. Finn takes Penta down, then stomps him a couple of times. Finn does the Too Sweet before getting on the apron with Penta, then knocks Penta to the floor. On that note, the show shifts into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Penta back in control of things. He draws closer and closer to a finish, and then The Judgment Day duo of Carlito and Dominik Mysterio run down and surround the ring. Bron Breakker’s theme ends up playing and he makes his way out.

Breakker sees Carlito standing in the same spot where last week’s viral spear took place. In a hilarious spot, Carlito realizes this too, and quickly runs and crawls under the bottom rope to get the hell out of that danger zone. Breakker hits the ring and attacks, prompting the referee to call for the bell.

Breakker, Balor, Dom and Penta all brawl. Breakker ends up blasting Dom and Carlito at the same time with a monstrous spear. He turns and looks to take out Penta, who shows the no fear sign. “Cero Miedo!” Breakker hits the ring but eats a big kick from Penta. Penta also hit a big dive onto The Judgment Day guys on the floor.

Winner: No Contest

Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, CM Punk & Seth Rollins Under Same Roof

It’s main event (segment) time!

But first, we see a video package with new comments from WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, in similar fashion to the ones that aired earlier in the show featuring Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. SKY talks about her title defense against Ripley and Belair at WrestleMania 41, and vows they won’t overlook her again after this.

Inside the arena, Cole and McAfee run down the updated lineup for WrestleMania 41 as the official match graphics flash across the screen. We then shoot live backstage in the Golden 1 Center, where a nervous Heyman is still waiting for Reigns to arrive. CM Punk takes a seat next to him.

Punk tells Heyman he’s never seen him so spooked. He tells him to look in his eyes and tell him what he sees. Heyman, unsure, responds, “A Cult of Personality?” Punk laughs and says no, he says “a real friend.” As they continue bantering back-and-forth, in the background, Reigns is shown arriving. He sees this and just walks on.

Heyman pops up and tries catching up with Reigns while saying, “My Tribal Chief! My Tribal Chief!” Reigns keeps walking and his theme hits inside the building. The camera shot changes to inside the arena and we see Reigns emerge, with Heyman caught up and standing a foot or two behind him.

Reigns throws up the 1 as the show heads into a quick pre-segment commercial break. The show returns to Reigns still wrapping up his never-ending ring entrance. Heyman is standing behind him looking nervous. He goes to do his usual dramatic handing of the microphone to “The OTC,” but Reigns ignores him.

Reigns shoulder-bumps Heyman intentionally, walks past him and grabs a second microphone from a WWE production member at ringside. Fans chant “OTC! OTC!” Reigns begins. “Sacramento …acknowledge me!” They cheer and break out in another “OTC!” chant. Reigns then says you would never betray your Tribal Chief, but not everyone is like us.

He looks at Heyman and asks how could he betray his Tribal Chief? Fans break out in a loud “You f**ked up!” chant. Reigns reacts by saying, “Sacramento …he can’t hear you!” They chant louder. Reigns asks Heyman again. “Why?” Heyman hesitates and the fans loudly boo.

Heyman again insists that he didn’t betray Reigns, he only paid back a favor that he owed. Reigns says the only person getting screwed in this whole favor, is him. Reigns says there’s one thing he knows about his Tribal Chief. He will never ask for a favor. He takes what he wants.

He says he doesn’t owe a favor, because he never asked for any help. He never asked for anyone to join him at WarGames. He asks Heyman how he’s supposed to “cover the tab for your dumbass favor.” Before Heyman can respond, the theme for Seth Rollins hits. “BURN IT DOWN!!!”

The fans sing along as “The Revolutionary” and “The Visionary” of WWE makes his way to the ring to join Reigns and Heyman. Rollins settles inside the squared circle wearing a black leather vest, which is not too dissimilar from his old Shield attire. Reigns is not happy to see him. The crowd sings Rollins’ theme.

Rollins tells Sacramento to give it up for the Tribal Chief. After over a decade, he’s finally getting it and putting the pieces together all by himself. He’s almost there, but he’s missing one little piece. It’s too little, too late because he still has to end Reigns at WrestleMania.

Rollins says it’s the right thing to do. This Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania is the biggest, most important Triple Threat Match in the history of WrestleMania, this company, and this industry. The winner of this match will define the future of their industry. Rollins says it can’t be Reigns. Rollins removes his sunglasses.

If this business were filled with people like Reigns, not showing up until it’s convenient, then this business dies. It can’t be CM Punk either. If this business were filled with people like him who pick up their ball when times get tough, only to come back and leech off the success of others, this business dies.

A “CM Punk” chant fires up. Rollins asks the crowd if they want the business to die. Rollins doesn’t. If this business were filled with guys like him, who would sacrifice physical and mental well-being to always do what is best for business, then the business would not only live but thrive. There can be only one, and it’s gotta be Rollins.

As for that one little piece that Reigns hasn’t quite figured out… favors don’t happen by chance. Favors are a choice. Rollins chose not to put Paul Heyman in the hospital last week. Now, Paul Heyman can choose whether to repay that debt or not. Reigns’s Wise Man is as dishonorable as they come.

Heyman is a scumbag, and Rollins expects nothing from him. Paul Heyman is not in CM Punk’s corner at WrestleMania by chance. Paul Heyman has made a choice. Heyman is denying what Rollins is saying. Rollins says it’s not a betrayal. The final piece of this puzzle is not Heyman returning a favor.

Heyman is choosing. Reigns has to ask why Heyman is choosing CM Punk over him. Reigns looks conflicted. Heyman tries to explain himself and deny Rollins. Reigns says, “Wise Man… he’s right.” Reigns turns menacingly toward Heyman. Reigns says, “You made your choice, and I’ve made mine.”

Reigns clotheslines Rollins down and sends him shoulder-first into the ring post. Heyman is thrilled and shouts, “I acknowledge you, my Tribal Chief!” Reigns then pie faces Heyman and knocks him down. CM Punk runs down to avenge his friend. Reigns and Punk begin brawling in the ring. Punk clotheslines Reigns over the top rope.

The crowd boos Punk, but they soon begin chanting his name. Punk checks on Heyman before turning into a Spear from Reigns. Reigns punches away at Punk. Rollins then sneaks up and smashes Reigns in the back a la the Plan B chair shot from 2014. Rollins hits Punk with a Stomp.

Rollins then crushes Reigns with a Stomp! Heyman is stunned. Rollins picks up the chair and looks toward Heyman, who is cowering in fear in the corner. The copyright logo flashes in the bottom corner of the screen. That is how the red brand wraps up their final show on the road to this weekend’s WrestleMania 41. Thanks for joining us!