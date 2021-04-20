WWE RAW Results – April 19, 2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Adnan Virk welcomes us to the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to pyro. We see how McIntyre earned a WrestleMania Backlash title shot from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, and was then attacked by former RETRIBUTION members T-BAR and Mace, who were apparently hired by MVP.

Drew talks opportunities and how Braun Strowman and Randy Orton wanted WWE Title shots last week, which led to Adam Pearce making the Triple Threat. Drew says he earned his next title shot by beating two of the top Superstars on RAW and now he stands here as our #1 contender. He wants to talk about Mace and T-BAR now. They decided to make their name on Drew McIntyre last week. He knows MVP was the mastermind of this. He taunts them and jokes that he will get a little “retribution” when he gets his hands on them. Drew says he feels like a fight. The music interrupts and out comes MVP. Drew says that’s just the man he wanted to see.

MVP came to address these ridiculous allegations. MVP mentions how Lashley put him to sleep at WrestleMania 37 when he wasn’t expecting it, then he wasn’t expecting T-BAR and Mace last week. MVP says maybe Drew should start expecting the unexpected. MVP congratulates Drew on last week’s win because Lashley believes he will be a worthy adversary when he beats him at Backlash, again, and puts him to sleep with The Hurt Lock, again. Drew asks MVP if he’s really going to stand here and act like he had nothing to do with last week’s attack.

MVP goes on about how he works for Lashley and how Lashley recently down-sized The Hurt Business. Why would they hire T-BAR and Mace to attack Drew when Lashley already proved he can beat Drew by himself? Drew points to how Lashley had the whole locker room gunning for him before WrestleMania. MVP declares that Mace and T-BAR have zero affiliation with The Hurt Business. Zero. MVP wonders if Drew made some enemies with his recent locker room speech. Drew slowly exits the ring and wonders about coincidences. He approaches MVP but T-BAR and Mace suddenly attack at ringside.

T-BAR and Mace bring Drew into the ring as fans boo. They deliver High Justice in the middle of the ring as MVP watches from the bottom of the ramp. T-BAR and Mace then exit the ring and walk right past MVP without saying anything. MVP smirks and watches as Drew tries to recover in the ring.

– Kevin Patrick stops T-BAR and Mace backstage. They are confident about finishing off Drew McIntyre later on. We go to a replay of what just happened. We see Drew recover in the ring and seethe as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. Drew McIntyre stops Adam Pearce backstage and tells him to make the match happen, he wants T-BAR and Mace now. Pearce says he needs a tag team partner. Drew insists he will be fine on his own. He storms off.

The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

We go back to the ring and Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are waiting. Out next are The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar. They hit the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Shelton starts off with Erik and they go to the corner. Shelton rocks Erik but Erik decks him out of the corner. They trade more strikes but Shelton dodges a running knee. They trade holds and in comes Cedric as Shelton slams Erik. Cedric with a dropkick while Shelton holds Erik down. Cedric with quick pin attempts.

Cedric works Erik over in the corner now, beating him down as the referee warns him. Shelton tags back in and clotheslines Erik. Erik reaches for a tag but Shelton knees him and takes him back to his corner. Cedric tags back in and keeps control, talking some trash now. Erik with a big right hand and a tag to Ivar. Ivar with a big slam to Cedric. Ivar swings at Shelton on the apron but he drops down.

Ivar goes for a senton on Cedric but he moves. Shelton tags in and levels Ivar with a knee to the face for a 2 count. Shelton with right hands to Ivar in the corner now. Shelton takes Ivar back to their corner and in comes Cedric for more offense. Cedric manhandles Ivar some as the referee warns him. Shelton tags back in but Ivar fights out of the corner and hits the big corner senton to Shelton. Shelton holds Ivar’s leg too stop the tag. They both reach for their partners. Shelton turns it into an ankle lock now.

Ivar gets free and here comes Erik. Erik unloads on Shelton with strikes. Shelton scoops him with a big suplex for a quick 2 count. Cedric tags in and rocks Erik in the corner. Cedric counters again with a tornado DDT for a close 2 count as Ivar breaks it up. Shelton sends Ivar to the floor and follows. Ivar counters and launches Shelton to the barrier. Ivar with a big crossbody into the barrier.

Erik catches The Neuralyzer in the ring and they tangle. Erik with a big knee to the face of Cedric. Ivar tags back in for The Viking Experience, called The Viking Express by Virk, to get the pin and the win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar celebrate as their music hits. We go to replays. The Vikings continue the celebration as Shelton and Cedric recover.

– Patrick is backstage with Randy Orton now. He asks if “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is no more after last week? Orton says to mark his words… The Fiend will never be seen or heard from in WWE… as long as Orton is around. Orton goes on about Drew McIntyre getting lucky last week to become the new #1 contender for Bobby Lashley. Orton says the WWE Champion after WrestleMania Backlash will have a target on his back as Orton comes for what he truly cares about… the WWE Title. Riddle comes riding up on his scooter, congratulating Orton on the WrestleMania 37 win and ranting like he usually does. Riddle suggests they form a tag team called RK-Bro, with matching scooters and everything. Orton just walks off. Riddle shrugs at Patrick as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Randy Orton is talking to Adam Pearce about Riddle, but he doesn’t even know his name. Orton wants the guy in the ring tonight. Pearce says he will see what he can do to make it happen. Orton walks off.

– We get a video package looking at how Charlotte Flair returned last week to attack Asuka and RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair. She walks down the ramp and poses as pyro goes off in the arena. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair has a mic in the middle of the ring as fans boo her in the arena. Flair says she came back to RAW last week simply demanding respect from the women’s locker room and the WWE Universe. She didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s feelings, she was just expressing how she felt. She goes on about WrestleMania 37 and how the women in the back are so lame and fake to each other. She doesn’t even now why they’re mad at her, they didn’t have a match taken from them like Flair did. She says they work all year for a WrestleMania match and hers was taken from her. Big deal, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley beat Asuka but Flair can beat them each, or both in the same night. That’s why they call her The Opportunity.

Flair says she’s going to give Asuka the opportunity tonight and show Ripley why she’s the face of the division. She respects Asuka but doesn’t like her, and will remind Asuka how much she dislikes her tonight, and prove why she is The Queen and why… the music interrupts and out comes Asuka to a pop. Asuka enters the ring but the music immediately interrupts as Ripley makes her way out to the stage with a mic. Flair asks if they’re going to gang up on her. She wants Ripely to have a seat at ringside to take notes on how great Flair is. Ripley says she’s actually going to take Flair up on that offer, but knowing Asuka, she pretty much knows Flair is going to get beat.

Flair talks down to Asuka and they have some words. Flair won’t let her speak. Asuka yells at her to shut up again, and says tonight she will beat Flair… bitch! The crowd pops for Asuka as she drops the mic. A shocked Flair looks on. Asuka exits the ring as Ripley watches from the stage, smiling.

– Randy Orton is backstage walking when Riddle flies past him on the scooter. Orton is seething. Still to come, Riddle vs. Orton. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a graphic touting more than 1 billion video views across WWE’s social and digital platforms during WrestleMania 37 Week.

– The announcers show us what happened with MVP, T-Bar, Mace and Drew McIntyre. Graves confirms the 2-on-1 Handicap Match for later tonight.

Riddle vs. Randy Orton

We go back to the ring and out first comes Riddle for this next match. He hops into the ring and kicks his flip-flops off as the pyro goes off and the birds fly. Fans chant “Bro!” as Riddle gets ready. Out next comes Randy Orton to mostly boos. Orton slowly walks to the ring as he and Riddle stare each other down, taunting each other.

Orton finally enters the ring and poses in the corner as the boos get louder. The bell rings and they lock up. Riddle takes it to the ropes from behind but backs off. They lock up again and Orton takes Riddle down with a headlock. They get up and go back into the ropes. Orton with body shots. Riddle counters a suplex and jumps on Orton’s back for the Sleeper.

Orton goes for the ropes to break it but Riddle brings him back to the middle of the ring. Orton slams Riddle to break the submission. Riddle immediately goes for another Sleeper on Orton’s back. Orton rams him back into the turnbuckles to break it. Riddle leaps right back onto Orton’s back for a third Bro-mission. Orton starts to fade now. Orton finally slams back onto the mat to get free. Riddle quickly applies a body submission on the mat now. Orton rolls to the floor to break the fourth submission.

Riddle goes for a punt kick from the apron but Orton grabs the kick and drops him. Orton works Riddle over on the floor now, slamming him on top of the announce table as the referee counts. Riddle is down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Orton is stomping on Riddle’s limbs in the middle of the ring. Orton stomps away to keep Riddle down as the boos pick up. Orton uses the middle rope to choke Riddle now as the referee warns him. Riddle gets up with big strikes but Orton catches him with the powerslam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Riddle pulls himself up with Orton’s leg but Orton nails a vertical suplex. Orton with a big uppercut as he indicates his shoulder is bothering him.

Orton takes it to the corner but Orton fights out with big strikes. Orton hits an eye poke and the referee warns him. Orton smirks and goes back to work on Riddle. Orton with a big chop to the chest in the corner, and another, and another. Riddle fights back with chops of his own. Fans cheer Riddle’s flurry of strikes on but Orton launches him into the turnbuckle and he goes down hard. Orton with a 2 count. Orton grounds Riddle with a headlock as the referee warns him. Fans chant “Bro!” now as the two Superstars yell at each other. Riddle fights up and out but Orton uppercuts him into the corner. Orton charges but runs into the ring post as Riddle moves.

Riddle with body shots now. Orton shoves him away but Riddle kicks him. Riddle ends up hitting an overhead kick and Orton goes down for a pop. Riddle with a big running forearm in the corner, and another. Orton fights Riddle off. Riddle with a leg sweep and a Bro-ton in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Riddle goes to the top but Orton decks him from behind. They keep fighting in the corner. Orton climbs up for a superplex but Riddle keeps fighting. Orton nails the superplex but Riddle kicks out just in time.

Orton charges but Riddle grabs him and applies a Triangle using the top rope. He breaks it at the 5 count as fans pop. Orton kicks Riddle and hits the second rope draping DDT. More back and forth now. Riddle ends up blocking the RKO and pinning Orton with a crucifix to get the win out of nowhere.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, fans pop as Riddle jumps up and heads to the ramp to celebrate. Orton seethes in the ring as fans chant “Bro!” now. We go to replays.

– Adam Pearce is backstage with WWE United States Champion Sheamus. Pearce gives him props for the WrestleMania 37 win over Riddle. Pearce says everyone has no doubt that Sheamus will be a great champion but he wants Sheamus to think about some of the great champions to hold the title. He mentions how John Cena once defended the title each week in an Open Challenge. Sheamus says he’s not Cena and he doesn’t care about the past, but he will hold an Open Challenge… without the title being on the line. Pearce thanks him and wishes him good luck as he walks off.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Lana and Naomi

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions for this non-title match – Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break as Lana and Naomi come to the ring next. Jax starts off with Naomi. Naomi unloads into the corner and nails a dropkick. Lana tags in and they double team Jax. She resists and tangles with Lana now. Jax blocks the Russian leg sweep. Naomi tags back in as Lana takes Jax’s knee out. Naomi follows up with a clothesline. Lana tags right back in and kicks Jax in the head.

Naomi tags right back in and nails a leg drop but Jax kicks out at 2. They go on and try the double team again but Jax levels them both at once. Baszler comes in and takes over on Lana. Lana with a roll-up for 2. Baszler works on Lana’s arm and knocks Naomi off the apron. Baszler takes Lana down and bends her arm back, then stomps the elbow as Lana begs her not to.

The music interrupts and out comes Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. They speak form the stage and show us video from last week where Jax and Baszler were laughing at Mandy’s WrestleMania 37 slip, then Rose’s slap to Jax after Baszler walked off. Dana taunts Jax and shows a replay of how she and Rose took Jax down in last week’s backstage segment. They then show us how Jax slipped on the apron during last week’s singles match. Jax is fuming now.

Baszler reaches for a tag but Jax drops off the apron and marches up to the stage. Baszler asks where she’s going. Naomi tags in and they double team Baszler now, hitting a double Facebuster so Naomi can cover for the pin to win.

Winners: Naomi and Lana

– After the match, Lana and Naomi celebrate as Jax turns around on the stage and sees what just happened. She never got her hands on Rose and Brooke. She’s even angrier now as Lana and Naomi dance in the ring.

– The announcers show us how Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. We also see Priest and Bunny’s lengthy post-match comments in Spanish. The announcers note that Bunny’s 2022 tour is already sold out.

– Still to come, a special edition of MizTV to celebrate the successful season premiere of Miz & Mrs. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’s time for another must see special edition of MizTV as The Miz is out with his wife Maryse. There’s champagne and ice in the middle of the ring.

Miz introduces his wife and talks about how good his last week was, including his so-called WrestleMania 37 win. They comment on the success of the “Miz & Mrs.” season premiere and Maryse thanks everyone for watching. She goes on about how awesome of a husband and father Miz is, and says she truly believes he is the greatest WWE Superstar. They go on and profess their love for each other as the boos start up. Miz says they are anything but ordinary and tonight they deserve a special celebration.

Miz says tonight is their night. He asks for another kiss as pyro explodes inside the arena. Miz says last week was great but this week will be even better because tonight they celebrate the next “Miz & Mrs.” episode and then his WWE 24 documentary premieres on Sunday. Miz raises a toast but the music interrupts and out comes Damian Priest.

Priest marches to the ring and is upset about last week it appears. Priest says he speaks for everyone when he says Miz is as delusional as Jake Paul thinking he’s a real fighter. Priest says Miz forgot to show everyone how he earned his win last week. Priest shows us how Miz and Morrison defeated him in the 2-on-1 Handicap Match last week, with a distraction from Maryse. Priest asks what type of man brags about a win like that. Priest speaks in Spanish but Miz asks what he just said. Priest says Miz got his pants ripped off on national TV last week and everyone saw he has no balls. Priest says he can translate with his fists if that’s not good enough.

Maryse then speaks something in French and says if Priest wants a match, he can have it tonight. Priest goes to leave but congratulates Miz first, then takes a sip of the champagne. He says it tastes like trash. Maryse tosses a glass of champagne to Priest’s face, minus the glass, as she and Miz head for the ramp. Priest looks on and seethes as Miz’s music starts up.

– The New Day is walking backstage when Riddle rides up on his scooter. They give him props for his win over Randy Orton. They do some comedy together before Riddle rides off. Still to come, Elias vs. Kofi Kingston. Back to commercial.

Elias vs. Kofi Kingston

Back from the beak and Elias is introduced in the ring. He sits under the spotlight with his guitar. Elias starts playing and introduces Jaxson Ryker, who is at his side. They’re interrupted The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on the stage. Woods plays his own custom intro to The New Day’s theme with an electric guitar. Elias isn’t happy. Fans cheer The New Day on as Kofi hits the ring.

The bell rings and Elias immediately lands a running knee to the face for a close 2 count. Elias nails the Drift Away for another close 2 count.

Elias picks Kofi up and rocks him with a right to put him back down. Elias stomps on Kofi and taunts Woods, who is playing some tunes at ringside. Elias turns around to a Thesz Press from Kofi. Kofi stomps away while Elias is down in the corner now. Kofi just did several references to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, including one of his taunts, while Woods has been playing a song that sounds like Stone Cold’s theme.

Kofi mounts offense but Elias levels him to turn it back around. Elias with a long vertical suplex in the middle of the ring now. Elias stomps away while Kofi is down in the corner now. Fans boo as Elias backs off but goes right back to stomping. The referee warns him as he slams Kofi throat-first over the edge of the apron. Elias brings it back in the ring and launches Kofi for a 2 count. Elias ties Kofi’s arm up now and grounds him with it.

Elias ends up running into a kick in the corner. Kofi drops him and hits a big crossbody from the top for a close 2 count. Kofi with more kicks now. Elias catches Kofi and lifts him but Kofi rolls through and counters. They tangle again but Kofi hits SOS for a close 2 count. Elias kicks Kofi away from the corner now. Elias goes to the top but Kofi runs and leaps with a big right hand.

Kofi climbs up but gets sent back to the mat. He runs back up for a hurricanrana but Elias blocks it and Kofi hits the mat again. Elias nails the huge flying elbow drop for the pin to win.

Winner: Elias

– After the match, Elias stands tall after the upset win. The New Day regroups at ringside as we go to replays. Ryker and Elias stand tall in the ring with Ryker taunting The New Day.

– We see Alexa Bliss backstage at Alexa’s Playground with her new friend, Lilly. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and it’ time for Alexa’s Playground. Alexa Bliss is sitting on her swing and her new friend Lilly is siting on a swing next to her.

Bliss says Lilly didn’t just come into her life around WrestleMania 37, they’ve been best friends for a very long time. We see some of Bliss’ childhood photos with Lilly added to them. Bliss recalls how a little girl was mean to her on the playground and wouldn’t let her have a bite of her ice cream cone. Bliss says she pushed that little bitch off the swing. She fell, broke her arm, and Bliss got to eat all her ice cream. Bliss says when the teachers asked her why she pushed the mean little girl, she told the truth… Lilly made me do it.

The teachers thought she was bonkers but if Lilly doesn’t like somebody, she has no problem letting you know. Lilly is apparently speaking to Bliss as she tells it she will get to the point. Bliss tells all the “little girls” of the RAW locker room that there is something they should know. Lilly didn’t like “him” and she doesn’t like any of you. This is a reference to Bliss turning on “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Bliss starts laughing and swinging again. She looks over at Lilly as we get a close-up of the creepy doll. Lilly laughs and snaps at the camera.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Sarah Schreiber stops Rose and Brooke backstage, asking if it was appropriate behavior we saw earlier. Rose says they are not the bullies, Jax and Baszler are the bullies. Rose admits she slipped at WrestleMania but Jax and Baszler just kept watching it over and over. Jax comes up yelling “hey!” and they quickly walk away. Baszler is right behind Jax. She’s not happy with Jax being so distracted. Baszler says Jax better start paying attention or else. Baszler storms off as Jax asks her or else what? Angel Garza suddenly appears next to Jax. He asks her what she sees in Reginald the sommelier. Garza walks off as Jax starts to think about it.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: T-BAR and Mace vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop. Drew hits the ring and poses in the corner as more pyro shoots off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers hype the WWE Title match at WrestleMania Backlash as Drew wraps his entrance and stares ahead. Out next comes Mace and T-BAR as the boos pick up. Drew starts off with T-BAR and he immediately runs and decks the former RETRIBUTION member. Drew beats T-BAR down in the corner and then to the opposite corner.

T-BAR fights back and nails a big elbow against the ropes. Drew with more offense of his own. They try for a suplex on each other but it’s blocked. Drew keeps fighting and hits a suplex in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Drew keeps control until Mace tags in and works him into the corner.

We see MVP watching the match backstage. Drew chops Mace out of the corner but Mace comes back and levels him for a quick pin attempt. We see MVP watching in the back again. Mace sends Drew into the corner and in comes T-BAR again. They hit a double suplex on Drew and he covers for 2. T-BAR keeps control as Mace comes back in. They keep Drew down and take turns with tags. T-BAR grounds Drew in the middle of the ring with a chinlock as fans boo. Drew finally fights to his feet and out of the hold. Drew unloads with big strikes on T-BAR. Mace ends up hitting a big belly-to-back suplex but Drew kicks out and Mace can’t believe it.

Drew and Mace trade big strikes now. T-BAR tags in and beats Drew down to more boos. Drew fights up from his knees, rocking T-BAR with body shots. Drew with a Spinebuster to T-BAR for a close 2 count off the jackknife pin attempt. Drew runs into a big boot in the corner. T-BAR comes off the second rope but Drew meets him in id-air with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt for a pop.

Drew waits in the corner now. Mace charges on the apron but Drew ducks and knocks Mace to the floor. Drew goes back for T-BAR but T-BAR rams him into the turnbuckles. Mace joins in and they double team Drew in the corner now, beating him down. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Drew McIntyre

– After the bell, The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to make the save. T-BAR and Mace retreat to the floor as Strowman hits the ring. We go to commercial with Strowman yelling out at Mace and T-BAR.

Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre vs. Mace and T-BAR

The bell rings and Braun Strowman locks up with Mace, shocking him into the corner. T-BAR talks some trash to Strowman as Drew McIntyre looks on from the apron. Mace and Braun lock up and go to the corner. Mace works Braun over and they have words. Mace with a strike to the face and a staredown. Braun goes after him and ends up lifting him off his feet but Mace has a hold applied. Strowman levels Mace with a big shoulder tackle as Drew smiles.

Strowman headbutts Mace to keep him down. Strowman goes corner to corner with Mace now, keeping control and working him over. Strowman with more trash talking and offense on Mace. Drew tags in and takes over on Mace. Drew takes it to the corner and unloads as fans cheer him on. Mace drops Drew with a cheap shot to the throat. T-BAR comes in but Drew fights and ends up tagging Braun. Braun levels T-BAR and unloads in the corner, asking him who the hell he thinks he is. T-BAR tries to fight from the corner but Braun keeps control.

Braun launches T-BAR into the opposite corner again and he goes down. Mace distracts from the apron, allowing T-BAR to chop block Braun’s knee from behind. Mace and T-BAR double team Braun for a close 2 count now. Mace stands over Braun and works him over to keep him down. Mace with a submission and more strikes now. T-BAR tags back in and hits a running boot to the side of the jaw as Mace holds Braun. Braun kicks out at 2. Fans rally for Drew to get the tag now as Braun fights T-BAR off. T-BAR rocks him and yells in his face.

T-BAR charges but Braun hits a big back body drop for a pop. Mace and Drew tag in at the same time. Drew with a big clothesline and another. Drew launches Mace across the ring with a big overhead throw. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip up for a pop.

Drew rips Mace’s mask off and stands there with it. Mace smacks him in the face. Drew smacks him in the face with the mask, then beats him into the corner with the mask. Drew has snapped as the referee calls the bell.

Winners by DQ: T-BAR and Mace

– After the match, T-BAR comes from behind but Drew drops him. Braun runs in and fights T-BAR away from Drew. Braun rips off T-BAR’s mask and knocks him out of the ring with it. T-BAR and Mace raise their arms in victory on the ramp as they are announced the winners. They stand tall with no masks on as Drew and Braun taunt them from the ring.

– We see The Miz and Maryse walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk are MVP, Damian Priest, Lana and Naomi.

Damian Priest vs. The Miz

We go back to the ring and The Miz is already out, accompanied to the ring by wife Maryse. Damian Priest is out next.

The bell rings and Miz immediately rolls to the floor to stall. He kisses Maryse as the referee counts. Miz turns back around and Priest grabs him through the ropes. They tangle on the apron and Priest kicks Miz, then launches him in from the apron to the mat with a suplex. Priest rocks Miz into the corner and unloads now.

Priest with the flying back elbow to Miz as he runs the ropes. Priest fires his imaginary arrow from the corner and waits for Miz to get up but Maryse distracts him from behind. Miz takes advantage and drops Priest, then dropkicks him to the floor. Miz follows and launches Priest into the barriers as the referee counts. Miz brings it back in at the 7 count and goes to the top. Miz with a double axe handle. Miz mounts Priest with lefts and rights now. Miz with the boot to the face for a quick 1 count.

Priest fights up from the mat as fans rally for him. Priest mounts offense but Miz hits the backbreaker – neckbreaker combo in the middle of the ring. Miz with It Kicks now while Priest is on his knees. Miz shows off while Priest seethes and hulks up. Priest catches a kick and elbows Miz in the shin. Priest unloads with strikes now. Priest drops Miz face-first into the mat. Priest gets ready in the corner again but this time shoots the invisible arrow at Maryse. She backs away while at ringside. Priest leaps at Miz in the corner and nails him. They try for a suplex but Priest ends up dropping Miz again.

More back and forth now. Miz avoids the big chokeslam by crawling for the ropes but Priest drags him back. Priest keeps control but Maryse gets on the apron and distracts him. Miz goes to capitalize for the win with his feet on the ropes but Priest stays in it. Priest dodges a right hand and follows up with the Bell Clap, then Hit The Lights for the pin to win.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest celebrates as his music hits. We go to replays. Maryse checks on Miz at ringside as Priest celebrates in the ring.

– We see Asuka backstage celebrating. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE United States Champion Sheamus is introduced in the ring. Sheamus mentions his WrestleMania 37 win over Riddle and says the world need to know something – that he’s going to be our United States Champion for a long, long time. Sheamus says he didn’t win the title by being a nice fella or making reckless decisions, he did it the opposite way.

Sheamus tells everyone he will be their fighting champion, which means he’s going to issue an Open Challenge for the title each and every week on RAW… or whenever he wants. Sheamus calls everyone out and the music hits. Out comes Humberto Carrillo.

Carrillo hits the ring and poses but Sheamus attacks him from behind and beats him down as fans boo. Sheamus tosses Carrillo out of the ring to the floor. Sheamus takes off his coat and follows, leveling Carrillo a ringside with a clothesline. Sheamus grabs Carrillo, talks some trash and then runs him into the barrier, and again, and again. Sheamus unloads with big forearm strikes now to beat Carrillo back down on the floor at ringside. Sheamus scoops Carrillo and rams his back into the ring post. Sheamus follows back into the ring as the boos continue. Sheamus waits in the corner as Carrillo slowly pulls himself up. He turns around to a big Brogue Kick.

Sheamus kneels down in Carrillo’s face and yells about being in a different league, taunting him with the title. The boos get louder as Sheamus puts his hat back on and poses with the title. We go to replays. The music hits as Sheamus heads to the ramp and looks back at the ring while fans continue booing him.

– We see Charlotte Flair warming up for the main event in the back. Back to commercial.

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Back from the break and it’s time for tonight’s main event. We go to the ring and out first comes Charlotte Flair. She stops and poses on the ramp as fireworks go off. Flair enters and poses again in the middle of the ring as the boos get louder. Out next comes Asuka to a pop.

Before the bell hits and they can lock up, the music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Ripley walks towards the announce table as Flair and Asuka lock up to go at it. Flair looks to mount offense first but they run the ropes again. We see Ripley carrying a steel chair to the bottom of the ramp to watch the action from there. Asuka kicks Flair in mid-move to take over.

Asuka unloads with kicks now. Asuka misses a Hip Attack. Flair follows up with a big stiff kick on the apron. Flair tries for a neckbreaker on the apron. Asuka fights back but Flair drops them on the apron with the neckbreaker. The referee counts while both Superstars are down on the floor. Ripley stands up from her chair and looks at them both. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka is fighting up from her knees as Ripley watches from her chair at ringside. Flair keeps control but runs into an elbow in the corner, then a big boot. Asuka with a missile dropkick from the second rope for a pop. Asuka mounts more offense now and delivers a big knee to the nose. Asuka with a Hip Attack in the corner.

Asuka with kicks while Flair is on her knees. Flair catches a kick and fights back. Asuka catches a big boot and hits a German suplex. Asuka with the sliding knee for a close 2 count. Ripley is watching from her feet at ringside now. Flair fights Asuka off with a big slap to the face. Asuka takes Flair down into the armbar as Flair resists. Flair fights free and misses a running big boot. Asuka with strikes. Flair with a jawbreaker into the knee. Flair charges but Asuka looks to go for the double knees at the same time, and it may have been botched some as they both go down. They trade big strikes from their knees now. They get up and Asuka nails a roundhouse kick. Flair hits a Spear for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Flair shows some frustration off the pin attempt. Asuka fights off the Figure Four with a kick to the mouth. Flair catches a kick and uses the middle rope to apply a leg submission as the referee counts. Flair goes to the floor and warns Ripley to stay away. Flair comes back in and Asuka avoids a chop block. She follows up and applies the Asuka Lock as Flair resists and gets the bottom rope to break it. Asuka screams out but Flair charges with a chop block.

Flair with the Figure Four now as Asuka screams out. She bridges into the Figure Eight but Ripley gets involved from the floor, interfering in the submission to interrupt it. Flair seethe and tries to pull Ripley in through the ropes as the referee struggles with she and Ripley. Asuka takes advantage and drops Flair with a kick, then a backslide for the pin to win.

Winner: Asuka

– After the match, Asuka stands tall as her music hits. Ripley taunts Flair from ringside as Flair goes to argue with the referee. Flair backs the referee into the corner, then grabs him and launches him across the ring. Flair stomps away on the referee now, keeping him down. She mounts him from behind this time and continues the aggressive beatdown as fans boo. Another referee runs in and tells Flair to get off.

Other officials are in now, ordering Flair to the back. She attacks the same referee again and continues beating on him as the others yell at her and fans boo her. Flair goes to leave the ring but she stops and comes back in through the ropes. The officials warn her but she delivers a punt kick to the ribs of the original referee. The boos get louder now as Flair stands in the middle of the ring. She looks out at the crowd and begins to make her exit as RAW goes off the air.