WWE RAW Results – April 24, 2023

WWE on USA Network returns tonight.

The road to WWE Backlash 2023 continues to wind down this evening, as WWE RAW is live from All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on the USA Network, is the return of Bad Bunny, as well as Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest and the latest announcements for the upcoming WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event.

Featured below are complete WWE RAW results from Monday, April 24, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE RAW RESULTS (4/24/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get this week’s show off-and-running.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

From there, we shoot inside the All-State Arena in Chicago, Ill. where we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme. “The American Nightmare” makes his way down to the ring to start this week’s show.

He asks what Chi-Town wants to talk about and then begins by mentioning how the 2023 WWE Draft is coming up soon. He then talks about the unenviable task he has in fighting Brock Lesnar soon.

Rhodes then shows footage of Brock Lesnar attacking him from behind and then starts pulling a Ric Flair, stripping off his suit and clothes and throwing them into the crowd. He then shows off his pec scar, noting it’s the first time he’s been here in All-State Arena since working Hell In A Cell with the torn pec.

“The American Nightmare” then tells Lesnar to pick a spot on his body and try and add another scar. He says he’s had many moments in Chicago and there are many more, and in case he doesn’t get another chance to say it — thank you very, very much.

Before he can say anything else, the theme for The Judgment Day plays and out comes Finn Balor talking about how “we all got scars, mate!” Balor makes his way to the ring as he tells Cody that he trusted the wrong man in Lesnar.

Balor tells Rhodes he needs to be smarter, like him. He tells Cody he’s facing “The Beast Incarnate” all beaten and bruised. He bluntly tells him it’s a match he can’t win on his own. Rhodes says, “Let me stop you …”

Rhodes mentions how he assumed there was a mutual respect between the two of them, but regardless of that, whatever he is out here trying to sell him, he’s not buying it. Balor says if Cody respects him, he’ll hear what he has to say.

The Judgment Day leader says he knows, Cody knows and the fans know that Cody Rhodes would be unstoppable if he joined The Judgment Day alongside Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and himself.

Cody points out the crowd saying “You suck” at Balor and then tries respectfully declining Balor’s invitation to join The Judgment Day. Balor says it’s a shame because you’re either with The Judgment Day or you’re against it. He tells him to watch his back because some day he’s gonna smack the bleach out of his head.

Balor goes to walk off but Cody stops him and points out that he is smiling right now because he thinks Finn is of the impression that due to Brock Lesnar’s recent attack on him, is that he’s not medically cleared. He informs him that just a few hours ago he was medically cleared to compete here tonight.

He goes on to mention that he can’t think of a better way to send a message than to beat down Finn Balor in one-on-one action later here tonight. The fans chant Cody’s name as his music plays to end the segment while Balor retreats to the back.

The Bloodline vs. LWO

After the opener wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of The Usos’ theme song and out comes the three-man team from The Bloodline of Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. They head to the ring for our first match of the evening.

As the three settle in the ring, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick mention their upcoming six-man tag-team bout at WWE Backlash against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Riddle. First, The Bloodline trio will lock horns with the LWO.

On that note, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Jimmy, Jey and Solo waiting for their opposition in the ring. The theme for LWO hits and out comes Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Wilde and Jey kick things off for their respective teams. Uso jumps into the early offensive lead and then he tags in Jimmy. Jimmy and Jey hit some double-team spots and then Sikoa tags in and takes over.

Santos Escobar finally fires up and starts taking out all three members of The Bloodline, with the help of Del Toro and Wilde. They knock the three members of The Bloodline out of the ring and pose on the ropes as the fans cheer. We settle into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

We return from the break to highlights of the LWO’s offensive spree that preceded the commercial break. We then see live action of Solo working over Wilde. Santos tags in as does Jimmy. Santos hits the ropes and blasts into Uso. Jimmy tries firing back with a super kick but Santos ducks it and blasts him with a big knee.

Escobar heads to the top-rope and comes leaping off with a flying cross-body press for a close near fall attempt. Del Toro tags in and hits a wild Phoenix Splash off the top for a close near fall of his own. Things come unglued from there, as Jey and Santos fight out to the floor and Jey rams Santos into the ring post.

Sikoa hits a Samoan Spike on Wilde on the hard part of the ring apron. In the ring, Cruz Del Toro runs into a big back elbow from Jimmy. He fires back with a big kick that drops The Uso member. He heads to the top-rope and looks for a coast-to-coast dive but is caught coming down with a Samoan Spike in mid-air by Solo. The Usos follow-up with 1D for for the win.

Winners: The Bloodline

The Usos Dedicate WrestleMania Rematch To The Tribal Chief

Once the match wraps up, Jimmy and Jey Uso talk about having one bad night. They say they let down The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39.

They claim they won’t have a bad night on Friday when they recapture the tag titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their WrestleMania Rematch on SmackDown. They dedicate the match to YOUR Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Damage CTRL Confront Bianca Belair

Now we shoot backstage where Bianca Belair is interviewed about her next Raw Women’s Championship defense coming against Iyo Sky at WWE Backlash 2023.

Before she can say much of anything, up comes the Damage CTRL trio where Bayley laughs in “The EST of WWE’s” face and mentions how Iyo Sky wants to fight Belair tonight. Bayley tells Belair to find two idiots that want to get beat up with her tonight.

After this wraps up, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves mention Bad Bunny possibly having retribution on his mind when he returns later this evening. From there, we head to another commercial break.

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Have Passionate Exchange

When we return from the break, we see Jey Uso on the phone when Sami Zayn approaches him. Jey asks what he wants. Sami says he’s not here to fight. He says they have all the time in the world to fight on Friday.

Zayn mentions how he heard what he just said out there about dedicating his match to Roman Reigns. He says after all they’ve been through he’s surprised he’s not doing this for himself.

He says he shouldn’t have attached Roman’s name to it because he and Kevin Owens aren’t gonna lose and there’s no telling what Reigns will do then. Jey asks why he cares. Zayn says he’s worried about him. Jey says he doesn’t need his worry. He says he’s made his choice and walks off.

Trish Stratus Talks About Becky Lynch Not Being Here Tonight

Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves shoot to an extensive video package showing Trish Stratus’ recent heel turn and rivalry with Becky Lynch. We shoot live backstage and Trish Stratus is interviewed and asked about “The Man” not being here tonight.

She says Lynch confided in her and says the pressure is getting to her being a mother and her WWE career. She says what she needs to do is be sitting at home and saying, “Thank you, Trish.” Cathy Kelley thanks Trish for her time and Trish says, “See, you get it.”

The Street Profits vs. Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander

Now we return inside All-State Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The Street Profits’ theme song. Out comes Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for our next match of the evening.

As the two settle inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see The Street Profits’ opponents, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, have joined them in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Shelton and Montez start things off for their respective teams. We see Montez faring well early on but then Cedric tags in and hits a big move for a close near fall.

Benjamin tags back in and picks up where Cedric left off, taking it to Montez. Montez finally hits a step-up kick to slow Shelton down. Both guys make the tag, however it is Dawkins who comes in off the hot tag and goes on an offensive spree.

Dawkins hits a Silencer for a close near fall, but Shelton breaks it up. Dawkins hits a couple follow-up spots and then tags in Ford, who hits a frog-splash off the top-rope for the pin fall victory. Corey Graves hypes Triple H’s big announcement as we head to a commercial break.

Winners: The Street Profits

Triple H’s Announcement That Will Rock The Foundation Of WWE

When we return from the break we hear the familiar sounds of Motorhead and out comes Paul “Triple H” Levesque. He heads to the ring to a big pop and talks about his history in All-State Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Triple H goes on to talk about Roman Reigns’ iconic streak of nearly 1,000 days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He lends his own catchphrase to him by saying he is “that damn good.”

He mentions how Reigns negotiated himself into a spot where he doesn’t have to defend his title that often. He mentions how he said the WWE Draft will shake things up this year. He says wherever Reigns is drafted he will stay with the Universal title.

“The Game” goes on to mention that on May 27 at Night of Champions, a new world heavyweight champion will be crowned. Triple H then unveils the title belt, which looks awesome, and the crowd pops.

He says the man who wins this title will be a real true champion who defends it every place, any time, any where in the world. He won’t have to demand your acknowledgement, he will earn it.

Backstage With The Judgment Day

We shoot backstage and we see Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio standing side-by-side when Cathy Kelley approaches Priest about Bad Bunny being here tonight in Chicago. Finn Balor, who was also standing by, is offended he is not acknowledged.

Priest tells Balor he has to get ready for his match anyways. He then talks about how he’s not shy about being a bad guy. He says he doesn’t go to Coachella and grab the mic and interfere with his business. He says he has no problems putting Bad Bunny through a table again.

Dominik Mysterio also mentions how Priest is gonna beat up his dead-beat dad. Priest agrees and then wraps up.

Jey Uso Has Sami Zayn’s Words Stuck In His Head

From there, we shoot to a video package for Bronson Reed and then return live backstage to The Bloodline locker room. Jey Uso is upset and mentions how he wonders what happens if they don’t recapture the titles on Friday after dedicating the match to Roman Reigns.

Jimmy Uso hears that he bumped into Sami Zayn and flips out, saying he’s just playing mind games. He says you can’t listen to Sami. Jey says all he is saying is what if we don’t win. Jimmy tells him they’re gonna win and walks off.

Damage CTRL vs. Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

We shoot back inside All-State Arena where out comes the Damage CTRL trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai and number one contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, Iyo Sky. They settle in the ring and their music winds down.

Now the theme for the reigning Raw Women’s Champion hits and out comes “The EST of WWE” Bianca Belair. She introduces her partners for tonight’s six-woman tag-team bout — the reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one. After some early back-and-forth action, we see Liv Morgan get laid out on the floor at ringside as Bayley and Iyo Sky stand over her laughing. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Morgan being beaten on by Kai in the ring. After some more back-and-forth action she recovers and tags out. We see the baby face trio take over on offense. Morgan hits a wild dive from the ring to the floor.

Back in the ring, we see Belair fire up on offense and her offensive run culminates with a K.O.D. on Bayley for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

Welcome To Austin Theory Live

We see a video package on the status of the United States Championship, which will be defended in a triple-threat match when Austin Theory puts the title on-the-line against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed at WWE Backlash 2023.

After the package wraps up, we return inside All State Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Theory’s theme song. The reigning WWE U.S. Champion emerges and heads to the ring as we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, the U.S. Champion welcomes us to “Austin Theory Live.” He then goes on to address his upcoming defense in the aforementioned triple-threat match at the upcoming premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From there, Theory boasts being the best U.S. Champion of all time. He then looks over and points out the new championship that Triple H just introduced tonight. He says that title shouldn’t be on that pedestal, it should be around his waist.