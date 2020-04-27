WWE Raw Results – April 27 2020

WWE Raw Report – Apr. 27 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando as Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton welcome us. They’re joined by the returning Samoa Joe on commentary. They hype tonight’s show.

– We go to the ring and MVP is already out for another edition of The VIP Lounge. He hypes this upcoming unique Money In the Bank ladder matches and says he will have the competitors for the men’s match as his guests tonight. He introduces Rey Mysterio first. Rey comes out as we see ladders all around the arena. MVP introduces Aleister Black next. MVP introduces Apollo Crews next, and says he is his pick to win the whole match.

MVP asks them all what it will mean to win Money In the Bank. He asks Rey first but interrupts and speaks for him. He does the same for Black and Crews. Crews goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Zelina Vega with Austin Theory, Angel Garza and WWE United States Champion Andrade. Vega laughs and says absolutely no one in the WWE Universe wants to hear what Crews has to say. She says what the entire world is talking about is… not the three of them in the ring, but the world can’t get enough of Andrade, Garza and Theory.

Vega, speaking from the stage, says these three men are the future of WWE. The others in the ring don’t measure up to her trio. She continues running down the three Superstars in the ring. They walk down the ramp now, knocking over MVP’s velvet rope. We see the MITB briefcases hanging above the ring as Vega’s group enters the ring. MVP and the other three are annoyed with the interruption. Vega says they need to do what’s right for RAW and let her three guys take their Money In the Bank spots. MVP says that sounds like a challenge. Rey says Vega is crazy if she thinks they will give their spots up. Rey says it sounds like Vega came out here to pick a fight. A six-man brawl breaks out.

Rey, Black and Crews stand tall after the brawl. Vega regroups with her three Superstars at ringside as Rey’s music hits. We go to commercial.

Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews and Aleister Black vs. Angel Garza, Austin Theory and Andrade

Back from the break and Aleister Black is in the ring with Angel Garza for this six-man match. Garza offers a shake to start and they go at it with Zelina Vega yelling from ringside.

Garza and Black trade holds now. Black takes Garza down and works on his leg. Garza ends up turning it around and pounding on Black as Vega looks on. They get back up and Black takes Garza right back down with a hip toss. Black grounds Garza in the middle of the ring. Apollo Crews and Austin Theory end up coming in and going at it. Crews with a big stalling suplex for a close 2 count. Crews works on the arm now but Theory takes him to the corner. Crews turns it around out of the corner and nails a big dropkick. Crews with more offense before grounding Theory by his arm.

Rey Mysterio tags in and works Theory into the corner, unloading with shoulder thrusts. Rey sends Theory face-first into the turnbuckle for a 2 count. More back and forth now. Andrade tags in to take over on Rey. Rey counters and sends Andrade into position for 619 but misses as Andrade’s partners pull him to safety. Crews and Black run in to hit the ropes, then leap out with big dives on their opponents. Crews and Black return to the ring to stand with Rey as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory is in control of Black, grounding him in the middle of the ring. Theory with a 2 count. Theory puts Black on his shoulders and drops him into the top turnbuckle as Vega smiles at ringside. Theory dumps Black with a belly-to-back suplex for a 2 count. Black gets hit with a cheap shot from the apron and Theory keeps him down. Black finally fights back out of the corner. Black rolls Theory up for a 2 count. Black kicks Theory back but Theory stays on him and stops the tag attempts. Black with a big shot to the chest to get an opening.

Rey and Andrade tag in at the same time and go at it. Rey goes to work but gets sent to the apron. Rey fights back in and hits a seated senton from the top. More back and forth with Rey getting the upperhand for a close 2 count. Rey ends up getting sent out to the floor, falling on his face as Andrade takes back control with an assist. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Garza stops Rey from tagging Crews. Theory tags back in and presses Rey high in the air, then drops him on the mat. Theory keeps control for another 2 count. Andrade and Rey go back at it now. Crews and Theory get the hot tags at the same time. Crews unloads with thrusts in the corner and then hits a big Spinebuster on Andrade when he runs in. More back and forth between the two teams. Theory with another close 2 count on Crews. Theory and Andrade team up to send Crews to the floor. Theory turns around to a big knee from Black. More chaos from the two sides now. Andrade and Crews are alone in the ring going at it. Andrade levels Crews with the big elbow for a close 2 count.

Crews blocks the Hammerlock DDT from Andrade and ends up hitting the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to win.

Winners: Apollo Crews, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Vega looks on from ringside and she’s shocked. Crews stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays.

